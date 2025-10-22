Haircut 100 Announce First Album In 43 Years ‘Boxing The Compass' For 2026 - Noise11.com

After more than four decades, Haircut 100 will finally deliver the long-awaited follow-up to their 1982 classic Pelican West. The new album, Boxing The Compass, will be released on 20 March 2026, marking the band’s first full-length studio release in 43 years.

The reunion of the original members Nick Heyward, Les Nemes, Graham Jones and Blair Cunningham has turned what began as a nostalgic revisit into a fully-fledged second chapter. Their comeback gathered momentum in 2024 when their first new single in decades, The Unloving Plum, became BBC Radio 2’s Record of the Week, recapturing the bright, jazz-funk pop sound that made them one of the most charming acts of the early 1980s.

Their new single Dynamite, premiered by Scott Mills on Radio 2, continues that feelgood tradition. It blends buoyant disco guitar hooks, bursts of brass and jazzy flourishes, anchored by Heyward’s unmistakable melodic vocals. The track has already made waves on their North American tour, where Haircut 100 supported ABC and Howard Jones.

Heyward says, “Boxing The Compass is the traditional way of finding out where you are on land or sea using the compass rose. We’re arriving back at the port we left 43 years ago with a log of songs from our personal travels. Wherever I’ve been in the world, I’ve always been Nick Heyward of Haircut 100 and we’re all ready to set sail again for more adventures.”

Boxing The Compass will be available on digital, CD and vinyl formats, with fans who pre-order through the band’s official store gaining access to an exclusive tour ticket pre-sale.

‘Boxing The Compass’ Tracklist:

Vanishing Point

The Unloving Plum

That’s A Start

Dynamite

Come Back To Me

Someone

A Wonderful Life

Soul Bird

Raincloud

Sunshine

The title perfectly captures Haircut 100’s rediscovery of direction after decades apart. Their friendship was reignited after reconnecting for a business chat that quickly turned into laughter and reminiscence. That chemistry led to a sold-out reunion show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in 2023, followed by a UK tour and new studio sessions with producer Sean Read (Dexys) at Famous Times Studio in East London.

Haircut 100 formed in Beckenham, London, in 1980, blending new wave, Brit funk and jazz-funk into an irresistible pop mix. Their debut album Pelican West shot to No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart and earned Platinum status, with hit singles Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl), Love Plus One, Fantastic Day and Nobody’s Fool. Their upbeat charm and polished musicianship made them fixtures on Top of the Pops and symbols of Britain’s early 80s pop optimism.

After Heyward’s departure in 1983, the group released one more album, Paint and Paint (1984), before disbanding. Heyward went on to enjoy a successful solo career with hits like Whistle Down The Wind and Blue Hat For A Blue Day.

The band’s first full UK headline tour since 2023 will launch in May 2026, marking another major moment in their comeback.

Haircut 100 ‘Boxing The Compass’ UK Tour 2026

May

1 – London, Palladium

2 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

3 – Poole, Lighthouse

7 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

8 – York, Barbican

9 – Manchester, Albert Hall

10 – Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre

14 – Bath, Forum

15 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

16 – Basingstoke, Anvil

17 – Lincoln, Engine Shed

