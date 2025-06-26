Happy 100th Birthday June Lockhart - Noise11.com

June Lockhart, best known for her role as Maureen Robinson in 60s sci-fi series ‘Lost In Space’, has turned 100 years old today (June 25, 2025).

June was 23 years old when she played her first movie role as Belinda Cratchit in the 1938 movie ‘A Christmas Carol’. Her real-life mother and father played her parents Bob and Mrs Cratchit in the 1938 movie. June played Lucille Ballard in 1944’s classic ‘Meet Me In St Louis’.

Before ‘Lost In Space’ June played Ruth Martin in 200 episodes of ‘Lassie’ from 1958-1964. She also made appearances in ‘Rawhide’, ‘Wagon Train’, ‘Bewitched’ , ‘Voyage To The Bottom of the Sea’ and ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E’ before landing her most famous role as Dr Maureen Robinson in ‘Lost In Space’ for three seasons and 88 episodes from 1965-1968.

Bill Mumy (now 71), who played Will Robinson in ‘Lost In Space’ posted, “Happy 100th Birthday to the Mighty JUNE LOCKHART today!! What a gal! She is truly special! Onward”.

Angela Cartwright (now 72), who played Penny Robinson, said, “One hundred years.!

What an extraordinary milestone—what an extraordinary person.

Happy 100th Birthday to someone who has touched generations with her wisdom, strength, and that rock and roll unforgettable spark.

Here’s to the joy of celebrating you today June.”

