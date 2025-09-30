Hardy Expands Country! Country! With Deluxe Release Country! Country! Country! - Noise11.com

Country star Hardy is back with more fuel for the fire. Just days after dropping his hotly anticipated album Country! Country!, the Mississippi-born hitmaker has doubled down with a deluxe edition, Country! Country! Country!, featuring a brand-new track, “Good Ole Boy,” alongside acoustic takes of fan favourites.

The expanded edition arrives with the premiere of the “Good Ole Boy” music video.

While Hardy has never been shy of experimenting, last year’s Quit!! saw him dive headfirst into rock, this new record is all about circling back to his foundations. Country! Country! is steeped in nostalgia, authenticity, and the sounds that shaped his life in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

From the swamp-soaked storytelling of “Bottomland” (named after his favourite camo pattern) to the sharp-edged cultural commentary of “Bro Country,” the album brings Hardy’s world into focus. As Rolling Stone put it, Hardy is “the Woodstock ’99 of country hitmakers,” equally comfortable thrashing through choruses as penning hits for radio.

Hardy’s resume is stacked: five ACM Awards, two CMA Awards, three CMA Triple Play Awards, and the title of 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year. Add to that his songwriting credits for Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Cole Swindell, and you start to see why he’s in constant demand.

But awards and credits only tell part of the story. Hardy is a genre rebel who has built his career by walking the tightrope between country tradition and rock chaos—and Country! Country! Country! is proof he’s not about to stop balancing both worlds.

Hardy will hit the stage at festivals through the rest of 2025, before leading a stacked line-up at Country vs. Cancer in Nashville on 2 December. Presented by the American Cancer Society, The Hardy Fund, and Whiskey Jam, the charity event will feature Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Lanie Gardner, McCoy Moore and more.

Country! Country! Country! Tracklist

Country Country

Favourite Country Song

Bro Country (feat. ERNEST)

Luckiest Man Alive

Car That Drove You Away

Girl With A Gun

Buck On The Wall

I’d Go Crazy Too

Take The Country and Run

Goodbye

Bedrooms In The Sky (feat. Stephen Wilson Jr)

Bottomland

Good Ole Boy

Who Don’t

Country In Me

Gun To My Head

Keep It Country

Y’all Need Jesus

Dog Years

We’re All Gonna Die

Everybody Does

Country In Me – Acoustic One Take

Take The Country and Run – Acoustic One Take

Dog Years – Acoustic One Take

Upcoming Shows

6 November – Stars and Strings, Hollywood, FL

2 December – Country vs. Cancer, Nashville, TN

