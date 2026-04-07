Health Announce New EP Addendum, Reveal A.L.O.N.E Single And Australian Tour Dates - Noise11 Music News

Los Angeles trio Health return with EP Addendum and the new single A.L.O.N.E, the final chapter of their Rat Wars / Conflict DLC saga, ahead of a national tour this September

by Paul Cashmere

Los Angeles experimental heavy outfit Health have today unveiled details of Addendum, a new EP set for release on April 30 via Loma Vista Recordings, along with the atmospheric new single A.L.O.N.E, and confirmed a national Australian tour this September with Perturbator and King Yosef.

The announcement marks the latest development in a sustained creative cycle from Health, who have spent the past few years expanding their sonic territory and deepening the conceptual narrative that began with 2023’s Rat Wars and continued through 2025’s Conflict DLC. Addendum is positioned as the final instalment of this ongoing arc.

Ahead of the EP’s full release, Health have shared A.L.O.N.E, a track rooted in moody ambience and understated rhythm. The composition leans on a steady, low bass pulse and layers of reflective synth textures that ebb and flow, evoking a sense of introspective space. Its minimalist architecture nods subtly to the work of composer Angelo Badalamenti, without venturing into pastiche.

“We wrote this song immediately after David Lynch died, which at the time felt significant,” Health frontman Jake Duzsik says of the track, “Then it ended up coming out much later and it seems to have lost almost any meaningful connection to that event, even for me. There is some sort of life lesson in there but I’m not sure what it is.”

The band have also revealed another new track on Addendum, titled Ruin. Both songs join a collection that melds fresh material with selections from recent collaborations, rounding out the narrative arc the band has pursued through the Rat Wars / Conflict DLC era.

Who, What, Where, When, Why And How

Health’s Addendum arrives on April 30 via Loma Vista Recordings. The band’s Australian headline tour, presented by Destroy All Lines, will take place in September 2026, featuring Perturbator and King Yosef. The run includes performances in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide and Fremantle.

Over nearly two decades, Health have built a reputation for transgressing genre boundaries, fusing industrial noise roots with electronic, metal and atmospheric elements. Their work has found resonance not just in traditional rock spaces but across gaming soundtracks and immersive multimedia contexts.

The current phase of their catalogue – encompassing Rat Wars, Conflict DLC and now Addendum – sees the band probing themes of digital disintegration, existential anxiety and the emotional residue of technological life, all through a lens that marries visceral heaviness with expansive electronic sound design.

Formed in 2005 by Jake Duzsik, John Famiglietti and B.J. Miller, Health first gained attention with their self‑titled debut in 2007, a collision of abrasive electronics and raw noise that set them apart in the Los Angeles underground. Their trajectory since has seen a gradual expansion of melodic and structural complexity, without losing the confrontational edge that defined their early years.

Across subsequent releases – from Get Color and Death Magic to Vol. 4: Slaves Of Fear – the band have walked a line between textured electronic landscapes and hardcore intensity. Their work on video game scores, including contributions to titles such as Max Payne 3, Grand Theft Auto V and Cyberpunk 2077, has furthered their reach beyond conventional rock audiences, embedding their sound in wider cultural contexts.

Rat Wars and Conflict DLC represent a sustained creative period, with Addendum functioning not as a mere supplementary collection, but as a conceptual closure to that cycle. This positioning renders the EP a key document in the band’s discography, one that synthesises recent explorations while resolving narrative throughlines.

Health’s latest work arrives at a time when industrial and experimental electronic sounds are resurging across alternative music spheres. Artists are increasingly blending electronic textures with heavy music frameworks, a trend visible in the growing prominence of darksynth, electronic metal and hybrid performance environments. Health’s enduring relevance lies in their capacity to inhabit this space organically, having influenced and anticipated many of these movements from within their own scenes.

The inclusion of Perturbator – a key figure in the darksynth community – and King Yosef, known for fusing hardcore, electronics and rap influences, underscores this moment. The tour line‑up reflects a broader convergence of sound worlds that points to a renewed appetite for genre‑fluid live experiences.

While Health’s evolution has drawn acclaim for its ambition and boundary‑pushing ethos, some critics and listeners familiar with their earlier, more abrasive output see the band’s increasing melodic and atmospheric tendencies as a departure from the raw confrontational energy that initially defined them. This conversation mirrors wider debates in heavy music about balance between extremity and accessibility, particularly as experimental artists cross into more structured sonic territories.

Yet, the band’s ability to sustain a dedicated following through these shifts suggests that their core audience embraces rather than resists these expansions. The critical dialogue around their catalogue continues to evolve as Health’s sonic palette broadens.

With Addendum closing one chapter and a substantial international touring schedule ahead, Health are positioned at a pivot point in their career. The outcomes of this cycle – in both recorded and live forms – will likely shape perceptions of their legacy and inform their next creative phase.

Australian HEADLINE TOUR 2026 – Health With Perturbator And King Yosef

Friday 18 September, Brisbane, The Tivoli

Saturday 19 September, Sydney, The Roundhouse

Sunday 20 September, Melbourne, The Forum

Wednesday 23 September, Hobart, The Odeon

Friday 25 September, Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 26 September, Fremantle, Metropolis

Ticketing details: Tickets available via Destroy All Lines.

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