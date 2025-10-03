Health Unleash New Single ‘Vibe Cop' With Lamb of God's Willie Adler Ahead of Album Conflict DLC - Noise11.com

Health have fired another warning shot ahead of their next album, Conflict DLC, dropping the brutal and unrelenting new single Vibe Cop. The track, featuring Lamb of God guitarist Willie Adler, is the second taste of the record, which arrives 11 December 2025 through Loma Vista Recordings.

Where Health have always revelled in pushing the boundaries of noise, industrial, and metal, Vibe Cop pushes deeper into annihilating territory. The track surges with dense riffs, ominous synth textures, and a sense of apocalypse tailor-made for an era defined by chaos. Adler’s contribution adds a punishing guitar backbone that recalls the ferocity of industrial metal pioneers like Ministry and Nine Inch Nails, while dragging Health’s sound further into uncharted territory.

The band themselves describe it with tongue firmly in cheek, “Contains more guitars than usual.”

Health’s new album Conflict DLC promises a dozen uncompromising industrial-metal anthems. From its opener Ordinary Loss to the closer Wasted Years, the record was crafted as both a soundtrack for alienation and a celebration of heavy, maximalist sonic design. The band have never shied away from describing their aesthetic as depressive, destructive, and occasionally absurd, their previous album Rat Wars was jokingly dubbed “cum metal” but there’s a catharsis at the heart of it all.

According to the group, Conflict DLC is aimed squarely at their devoted fanbase – a diverse collective they characterise as “a coalition of subcultures”: metalheads, ravers, meme lords, and the pop-culture obsessed. For all its existential weight, the record is ultimately designed for enjoyment, or as Health put it, “sad bangers for the end times.”

Since forming in Los Angeles in 2005, Health have carved a reputation as one of the most unpredictable and uncompromising bands of their generation. Their self-titled debut album in 2007 set the stage with jagged experimental noise rock, while 2009’s Get Color expanded their palette into more structured yet still abrasive territory. The Disco remix series, which saw artists from Crystal Castles to Tobacco reimagine their work, cemented Health’s status as innovators within underground electronic and heavy music scenes.

2015’s Death Magic brought them closer to industrial-pop, fusing relentless electronics with bleak lyrical introspection. By the time of 2019’s Slaves of Fear, they had moved into apocalyptic industrial metal, a direction they doubled down on with Rat Wars in 2023. Alongside their albums, collaborations with artists including Nine Inch Nails, Crystal Castles, JPEGMAFIA and Youth Code have underlined Health’s genre-agnostic nature.

Live, Health’s reputation is legendary. Their shows are infamous for being part rave, part ritual, with crushing riffs, cinematic lighting, and overwhelming electronic sound design creating a physical as well as auditory assault. They’ve shared stages with the likes of Nine Inch Nails, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Deftones, and later this month, they’ll join Pierce The Veil on a North American tour before embarking on a 2026 co-headline run with French synth-metal provocateur Carpenter Brut.

With Vibe Cop now unleashed, fans are being offered the clearest indication yet of where Conflict DLC is headed – darker, heavier, and even more unrelenting than before.

Conflict DLC arrives worldwide on 11 December 2025 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Conflict DLC Tracklist

Ordinary Loss

Burn The Candles

Vibe Cop

Trash Decade

Torture II

Antidote

Darkage

Shredenvy

You Died

Thought Leader

Don’t Kill Yourself

Wasted Years

