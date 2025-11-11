(HED) P.E. And Nonpoint To Detonate Australia In February 2026 - Noise11.com

Two cornerstones of the nu-metal movement, (HED) P.E. and Nonpoint, will storm Australia in February 2026 for a tour promising a ferocious celebration of rebellion, rhythm and riffs. For (HED) P.E., these shows mark the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough album Broke and Australia will be one of the first territories to experience the milestone live.

Broke, released in August 2000, ushered (HED) P.E. from the underground Orange County hardcore punk scene into the global spotlight. Their fusion of hip-hop, punk, metal and reggae, dubbed G-Punk by frontman Jared “M.C.U.D.” Gomes, cut a clear path through the nu-metal explosion of the early 2000s. It was an era when genre-blending rebellion ruled, and Broke became one of its defining mission statements.

Songs such as Bartender, Killing Time and Feel Good – the latter featuring Serj Tankian of System Of A Down and Morgan Lander of Kittie – remain essential cuts of the period.

The album sold more than 450,000 copies worldwide and catapulted the band onto Ozzfest in 2001 alongside Korn and System Of A Down. Unlike many of their contemporaries, (HED) P.E. never settled into industry comfort. Their catalogue veered between hip-hop, hardcore, punk, dub and reggae, always anchored by a restless anti-establishment streak. Across more than 16 studio albums, the group pushed deeper into political commentary, street culture and conspiracy-charged lyricism. Their dedicated global fanbase has followed them from early Jive Records days to their current period with Pavement Music, where they continue redefining their sound on releases like Stampede! and the recent New And Improved.

Frontman Jared Gomes has remained the sole constant, a live performer whose energy transforms rooms into rallying grounds. Australian audiences last witnessed that intensity in 2019. Seven years later, the band returns with fire still in the lungs and a setlist primed to revisit their G-Punk roots while smashing into newer cuts with equal force.

Joining them on the Australian run is Florida’s Nonpoint, another cornerstone of the nu-metal and rap-rock era. Formed in 1997, Nonpoint carved their place with explosive live shows and anthems such as Bullet With A Name, What A Day and Ruthless. Their catalogue has kept them staples on rock radio and festival circuits for more than 25 years, constantly evolving while maintaining the biting hooks and emotional punch that fuelled their rise.

Australia last saw Nonpoint in 2019. Their return brings decades of riffs, breakdowns and raw vocal command – proof the nu-metal class of the late 90s and early 00s remains very much alive, hungry and battle-tested.

(HED) P.E. & Nonpoint Australian Tour Dates

Friday 6 February – Sydney, Manning Bar

Saturday 7 February – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Sunday 8 February – Melbourne, Max Watts

Tuesday 10 February – Perth, Rosemount Hotel

Wednesday 11 February – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Presale begins Friday 24 October at 9.00am AEDT, with general tickets on sale Monday 27 October at 9.00am AEDT.

