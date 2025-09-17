Holly Cole Expands Dark Moon With Jazz Classic - Noise11.com

Canadian jazz vocalist Holly Cole has released an expanded edition of her 2025 album Dark Moon, adding new arrangements, fresh players and a sultry reworking of “Comin’ Home Baby.”

Cole’s career began in the 1980s when she moved from Halifax to Toronto and formed the Holly Cole Trio with bassist David Piltch and pianist Aaron Davis. Their early recordings, including Christmas Blues in 1989 and Girl Talk in 1990, quickly established her as a unique voice in modern jazz, blending classic standards with contemporary material.

By the early 1990s, albums such as Blame It On My Youth and Don’t Smoke in Bed brought her

international acclaim, with Don’t Smoke in Bed going platinum and winning a Juno Award. In 1995, she pushed boundaries further with Temptation, an album of Tom Waits songs that underlined her taste for bold and unconventional repertoire. Later releases, including Shade in 2004, added to her reputation and earned further awards, while seasonal favourites such as Baby It’s Cold Outside showcased her versatility.

In 2012 she reunited the original Trio for live shows, proving her ability to revisit her roots while keeping the music fresh. Recognition of her impact arrived in 2014 when she was awarded an honorary doctorate from Queen’s University.

Her latest chapter, Dark Moon (Expanded), sees Cole working with long-time collaborators Aaron Davis (piano), George Koller (bass), Davide Direnzo (drums), John Johnson (saxophone) and Kevin Breit (guitar). They are joined by harmonica player Howard Levy, percussionist Cyro Baptista, and harmony trio the Good Lovelies, creating a rich ensemble sound.

The highlight of the expanded edition is “Comin’ Home Baby,” released to coincide with the centenary of Mel Tormé’s birth. Cole slows the tune into a sultry, call-and-response arrangement, letting her band handle the replies while she stretches the vocal lines. Levy’s harmonica solo adds a striking new texture.

“I’ve always loved the uptempo Mel Tormé version,” Cole said. “But one day I realised it could work beautifully at a slower pace. Giving the band the responses really opened the song up and let it breathe.”

Dark Moon (Expanded) is available now on CD, 180-gram black vinyl and digital formats including Hi-Res and ATMOS. A video for “Comin’ Home Baby” will be released on 26 September.

Dark Moon (Expanded Edition)

1. Steppin’ Out with My Baby

2. Where Flamingoes Fly

3. Moon River

4. No Moon at All

5. Message to Michael

6. The Exciting Life

7. Dark Moon

8. Comin’ Back to Me

9. Kiss Me Quick

10. Walk Away Renee

11. Johnny Guitar

12. Comin’ Home Baby

Upcoming Tour Dates

13 September – Port Theatre, Nanaimo

14 September – Vogue Theatre, Vancouver

16 September – Bella Concert Hall, Calgary

17 September – Festival Place, Sherwood Park (Edmonton)

20 September – Club Regent Event Centre, Winnipeg

