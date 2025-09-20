Hoodoo Gurus Get Endorsed By Iggy And His Parrot - Noise11.com

You can’t make this up. Iggy Pop’s parrot Biggy has given Hoodoo Gurus the ultimate seal of approval.

In a video posted to Instagram, Biggy Pop was caught bopping along to Where Nowhere Is from the Gurus’ 1987 record Blow Your Cool! while Iggy looked on proudly. The Stooges frontman regularly shares clips of Biggy shaking a tail feather to classic rock tracks, but this time he reached across the Pacific to salute one of Australia’s finest.

The timing couldn’t be better. Iggy and Biggy are both patrons of the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, and the clip is helping spotlight next week’s Wild Aid concert at The Green Room on the Bluesfest site. The Hoodoo Gurus are on the bill for the 27 September show, joining Toni Childs and Brisbane’s Screamfeeder for the fundraiser. Tickets are on sale now via Moshtix.

Meanwhile, the Gurus are in full celebration mode. Tonight they play a sold-out gig at Night at the Barracks in Manly, tearing through their 1985 classic Mars Needs Guitars! in its entirety to mark 40 years since the album first dropped.

To keep the party rolling, a **40th Anniversary Deluxe 2LP edition of Mars Needs Guitars! ** is on the way.

Due 17 October, the set comes stacked with demos and a previously unreleased outtake (Johnny), giving fans a deeper dive into one of the band’s defining records. Pre-orders are open now.

Mars Needs Guitars! 40th Anniversary Deluxe 2LP Tracklist

Side A

Bittersweet

Poison Pen

In The Wild

Death Defying (Single Version)

Like Wow – Wipeout!

Side B

Hayride To Hell

Show Me Some Emotion

The Other Side Of Paradise

Mars Needs Guitars!

She

Side C – Demos

Bittersweet (Demo)

Poison Pen (Demo)

In The Wild (Demo)

Death Defying (Demo)

Like Wow – Wipeout! (Demo)

Side D – Demos & Outtake

Hayride To Hell (Demo)

Show Me Some Emotion (Demo)

The Other Side Of Paradise (Demo)

Mars Needs Guitars! (Demo)

Johnny (Previously Unheard Album Outtake)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)