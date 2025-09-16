I Hate Models Returns to Melbourne with Patrick Mason & Pegassi - Noise11.com

Techno heavyweight I Hate Models is back in Melbourne, and fans are already buzzing. The global DJ and producer will headline PICA Melbourne on Saturday 3 January 2026, joined by Berlin’s boundary-pushing Patrick Mason and Belgium’s rising star Pegassi.

Fresh off his sold-out slot at Beyond The Valley, Australia’s biggest camping festival, I Hate Models is giving Melbourne one more chance to experience his emotionally charged, no-compromise sets. Known for releases on his Disco Inferno label, remixes for Depeche Mode, and festival anthems like his edit of Toro, he has also headlined Ultra Music Festival, EDC, Awakenings, Tomorrowland, and more. His latest EP, Forever Melancholia, proves he’s still at the cutting edge of techno.

Joining him, Patrick Mason brings his signature mix of music, art, and fashion to the stage. The Berlin-based artist has wowed crowds at Awakenings, Time Warp, Printworks, Tomorrowland, DC-10, and more, and has collaborated with Maison Margiela, Trippen, and Ray-Ban, where his creative direction sold out worldwide.

Belgium’s Pegassi is on the rise too, breaking through with his #1 Soundcloud hit “No Type” and club favorite Yoyoyo. Supported by tastemakers like Marlon Hoffstadt, Anetha, Trym, and Solomun, Pegassi has already performed at Tomorrowland and Intercell, and now runs his own imprint and event series, Sweet Nothing.

Homegrown talents Mikalah Watego b2b Hannah D will also join the lineup, ensuring a night packed with energy and underground techno vibes.

Presented by XE54 and Untitled Group, Australia’s largest independent music promoter celebrating 10 years with iconic events including Beyond The Valley, Pitch Music & Arts, Wildlands, and Ability Fest, this promises to be one of the first unmissable events of 2026.

Presale access begins Thursday 18 September at 11:00 AM AEST, with general tickets on sale Friday 19 September at 11:00 AM AEST.

