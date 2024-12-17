Icehouse, Everclear and Bic Runga To Join Cold Chisel In New Zealand - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel’s 2025 New Zealand events have turned into their own music festival.

Chisel will headline the three New Zealand with special guests Icehouse and now Bic Runga and Everclear also on all the shows.

Cold Chisel have already wrapped up the final Australia dates for the Big Five-O tour (which, note was never once referred to as a farewell tour).

Icehouse will headline the first Red Hot Summer tour for 2025 starting in Mornington on 4 January 2025. That tour also features Noiseworks, Wolfmother, Eskimo Joe, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Bachelor Girl.

The Cold Chisel New Zealand dates are as follows:

Queenstown – Saturday, January 18th, 2025

Taupo – Saturday, January 25th, 2025

Whitianga – Sunday, January 26th, 2025

Red Hot Summer with Icehouse dates are:

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday 4th January

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 11th January

Mary Anne Reserve, Manum SA SOLD OUT

***THIS IS A ‘SOUNDS BY THE RIVER’ EVENT***

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 1st February

Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 8th February

Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 15th February SOLD OUT

Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 22nd February

Berry Showground, Berry NSW

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 22nd March

Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley WA

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 29th March

Gateway Lakes, Wodonga VIC

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

