Icehouse, Everclear and Bic Runga To Join Cold Chisel In New Zealand - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel’s 2025 New Zealand events have turned into their own music festival.
Chisel will headline the three New Zealand with special guests Icehouse and now Bic Runga and Everclear also on all the shows.
Cold Chisel have already wrapped up the final Australia dates for the Big Five-O tour (which, note was never once referred to as a farewell tour).
Icehouse will headline the first Red Hot Summer tour for 2025 starting in Mornington on 4 January 2025. That tour also features Noiseworks, Wolfmother, Eskimo Joe, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Bachelor Girl.
The Cold Chisel New Zealand dates are as follows:
Queenstown – Saturday, January 18th, 2025
Taupo – Saturday, January 25th, 2025
Whitianga – Sunday, January 26th, 2025
Red Hot Summer with Icehouse dates are:
RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:
Saturday 4th January
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
This is an 18+ show
Saturday 11th January
Mary Anne Reserve, Manum SA SOLD OUT
***THIS IS A ‘SOUNDS BY THE RIVER’ EVENT***
All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
Saturday 1st February
Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW
This is an 18+ show
Saturday 8th February
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
This is an 18+ show
Saturday 15th February SOLD OUT
Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW
This is an 18+ show
Saturday 22nd February
Berry Showground, Berry NSW
All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
Saturday 22nd March
Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley WA
This is an 18+ show
Saturday 29th March
Gateway Lakes, Wodonga VIC
All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au
