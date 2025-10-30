Immortal Music Group, formerly Open Door Management, launches with expanded roster and new hires - Noise11.com

Open Door Management has relaunched as Immortal Music Group, marking a bold new era for one of Australia’s most active heavy music management companies. The rebrand, announced this month, introduces a broader creative vision, an expanded roster, and new senior hires that reinforce the company’s commitment to longevity, innovation, and artist growth.

Co-founders Chris O’Brien and Joshua Smith describe the shift as a defining moment in their journey since forming the company in 2019. “Relaunching our company to Immortal Music Group is an incredibly humbling moment,” they said. “We absolutely adore all the artists we work with and the brand-new additions to our growing family. We couldn’t be more excited for the future and to be working alongside an incredible team behind the scenes to continue building our artists’ careers.”

The new Immortal Music Group (IMG) will continue to focus on developing artists in the heavy, alternative, and modern rock genres, while extending its reach globally. The roster now includes In Hearts Wake (Australia) and Novelists (France), joining existing acts Make Them Suffer, Northlane, Windwaker, Yours Truly, Reliqa, and Belle Haven.

For Australian heavy music fans, the addition of In Hearts Wake is a natural fit. Formed in Byron Bay in 2006, the band built its name with albums such as Divination and Earthwalker, and became known for weaving environmental and social themes into their work. Over the past decade, they’ve earned multiple ARIA chart placements and a devoted live following both in Australia and internationally.

France’s Novelists, who emerged in the mid-2010s, bring a European flavour to the IMG family. Known for their melodic metalcore sound and progressive songwriting, the band has toured globally and released a consistent stream of well-received albums. Their addition signals IMG’s growing ambition to operate as a truly global artist management company.

The rebrand also comes with an internal expansion. Jack Bergin, best known as the frontman and creative force behind Melbourne’s Void Of Vision, has joined as Head of Creative. Bergin brings over a decade of experience as both an artist and a visual director, and also currently hosts triple j’s CORE, the network’s flagship heavy music program. His creative eye and industry insight will be instrumental in developing visual and conceptual strategies for the company’s artists.

Kate Lawrence steps into the role of Marketing Manager, bringing eight years of experience across labels such as UNFD and Domestic La La. With a background in strategic marketing, artist branding, and long-term campaign development, Lawrence’s arrival strengthens IMG’s ability to build and sustain meaningful connections between artists and audiences.

IMG’s Producer Management division has also grown with the addition of Brendon Padjasek (Canada), expanding the company’s international creative network and production reach.

Immortal Music Group represents more than just a new name. It’s a statement of purpose – a commitment to helping artists create legacies that endure. The company says the word “Immortal” reflects its long-term mission: to champion creativity, authenticity, and connection between artists and fans, while supporting the careers of the musicians who define the heavy and alternative genres.

By combining artist management, creative direction, marketing strategy, and production under one roof, Immortal Music Group aims to create a holistic environment for artists to grow, one that fosters sustainability and artistic freedom in an industry often defined by short-term trends.

