It’s the Weekend, Make A Paul McCartney ‘Maccarita’ - Noise11.com

It’s the weekend and who better to kick off a weekend cocktail with other than Paul McCartney.

Sir Paul makes a Clementine. In Australia you may need to substitute the clementine for the more readily available mandarin or tangerine.

Juice up the clementine/mandarins or tangerine.

Add 3 shots of tequila (Patron or Don Julio)

1 shot of Cointreau

1 shot of triple sec

Ice

Shake

Rim the glass with limejuice or lemon juice or just your leftover clementine/tangerine or mandarin. Traditionally you’d pour the salt onto a plate but Sir Macca lining the salt like a line of cocaine makes it feel much more rock and roll.

Salt the rim of the glass.

Pour drink and enjoy.

