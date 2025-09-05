Jack Osbourne Updates His FU Message To Roger Waters After Instagram Labelled The Original Hate Speech - Noise11.com

Jack Osbourne has doubled down on his criticism of Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters after Instagram flagged and removed his original post, citing it as “hate speech.” The son of Ozzy Osbourne has now reissued his comments in an updated version on Facebook, softening the delivery slightly but keeping his message loud and clear: he believes Waters has lost touch and is using controversy as a way to remain relevant.

The controversy began when Jack Osbourne took to Instagram to slam Waters following the musician’s latest round of interviews and statements that have ignited heated debate online. In his since-removed Instagram post, Jack did not hold back, writing:

“Hey Roger Waters, F**k you. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press. My father always thought you were a c*nt – thanks for proving him right.”

Instagram removed the post, labelling it “hate speech.” Jack then shifted his message over to Facebook, where he updated his words to ensure they weren’t automatically censored while still conveying the same pointed frustration toward the former Pink Floyd frontman.

The revised version reads: “Hey Roger Waters, you’re a real piece of work. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by spewing nonsense in the press. My father always thought you were a jerk — thanks for proving him right.”

The updated post keeps the core sentiment intact but strips away the harsher language that triggered Instagram’s moderation system. The move demonstrates how social media platforms continue to police the tone of celebrity disputes while allowing the underlying criticisms to remain visible.

Roger Waters has been embroiled in controversy in recent years, with his outspoken political views and comments about world events sparking both support and condemnation. He has been accused of antisemitism by some critics, which he denies, and has faced bans and protests at certain venues. Waters himself has argued that his message is anti-war and pro-human rights, though his provocative stage imagery and interviews often make headlines for polarising reasons.

Jack Osbourne, who grew up in the public eye thanks to the hit MTV reality series The Osbournes, rarely involves himself in music industry feuds. His directness in addressing Waters indicates a personal line being crossed — particularly invoking the memory of his late father, who, according to Jack, “always thought” Waters was difficult and abrasive.

In the same week that Jack’s comments about Waters went viral, he also addressed fans in a more personal capacity with a heartfelt YouTube message reflecting on the death of his father.

“It’s been about six weeks since my dad passed,” Jack said in a candid video posted to his channel. “And before getting back into work and regular podcasting, I just felt like I needed to say something. This isn’t a heavy episode, it’s not some deep emotional dive, it’s just me sharing where my head’s been and giving a bit of context before I move forward. Thanks to everyone who’s reached out. The love and support have honestly meant the world.”

In the 10-minute video, Jack recounted his final week with his father, the call he received while in Los Angeles, and how he has been coping with the loss. The honesty and grounded tone struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with messages of support.

The juxtaposition of Jack’s raw, emotional reflection about his father and his fiery rebuke of Roger Waters shows the two sides of his public persona: one deeply reflective, the other unapologetically blunt.

While Jack’s words about Waters may have been partially muted by social media restrictions, his stance is clear — he has little patience for what he perceives as Waters’ pursuit of controversy for relevance. And by re-posting a toned-down version of his message on Facebook, he ensured the sentiment would still reach fans without being buried under moderation rules.

For Jack Osbourne, it has been a week of mourning, remembrance, and confrontation. On one side, he has invited fans into his personal grief with a vulnerable update about his father’s passing. On the other, he has reignited one of rock’s more bitter feuds, standing firm on behalf of his late father’s opinion and drawing a line in the sand against Roger Waters.

Watch Jack’s full statement about his father here:

