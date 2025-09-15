Jake Minch Expands 2025 Headline Tour With 17 New Dates - Noise11.com

Jake Minch isn’t slowing down. After a packed-out summer run, the rising Connecticut-born singer-songwriter will hit the road again this fall for 17 more headline shows across North America.
The tour kicks off November 4 in Austin and runs through November 25 in Hamden, Connecticut, hitting Dallas, Madison, Indianapolis, Columbus, Providence and more along the way.
Minch is riding high off the release of his debut album George, which landed earlier this summer via 2for2 projects/Mercury Records. The record’s intimate mix of heartbreak, small-town angst, and raw storytelling has made it a critic favourite. NPR, Stereogum, The Line of Best Fit, and Ones to Watch have all sung its praises, while Holler described it as “like a Great American Novel cut down to three-minute pop songs.”
The album-named after Minch’s birth name-was produced with Tony Berg (Taylor Swift, boygenius) and features contributions from Mason Stoops (Lizzy McAlpine, Role Model). Singles “Fingers and Clothes” and “Drawing a Tattoo” have already connected with fans, with Minch himself describing the record as reflecting his years in L.A., “being a martyr with nothing to die for.”
This summer, Minch wrapped his first major headline tour, with stops at venues like Baby’s All Right (Brooklyn), Schubas Tavern (Chicago), and Moroccan Lounge (Los Angeles), alongside surprise guest appearances from Lizzy McAlpine, Grace Enger and Alix Page.
Since breaking out in 2023 with viral single “handgun” (1.3M views on its teaser alone), Minch has been building momentum, winning support from Noah Kahan, Zach Bryan, Gracie Abrams, Fletcher and more.
Now, with George in his back pocket and a loyal fanbase at his heels, this next tour feels like the moment Jake Minch levels up.
Jake Minch – Fall 2024 Headline Tour
November 4 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub
November 5 – Dallas, TX – Puzzles Deep Ellum
November 7 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack
November 9 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
November 10 – Des Moines, IA – xBk Live
November 11 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
November 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
November 14 – Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot – The Pike Room
November 15 – Columbus, OH – The Summit Music Hall
November 17 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
November 18 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
November 19 – Syracuse, NY – The Song & Dance
November 20 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall – Lounge
November 22 – Amherst, MA – The Drake
November 23 – Portland, ME – Portland House of Music
November 24 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground – Showcase
November 25 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube
Follow us on social media:
Bluesky
Facebook – Comment on the news of the day