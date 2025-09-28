James Blundell Joins Patsy & Dave For New Anthem After The Storm - Noise11.com

Australian country music icon James Blundell has teamed up with rising duo Patsy & Dave for a stirring new single, After the Storm, a song that captures resilience, unity and the strength of community in the wake of Australia’s natural disasters.

After The Storm reflects on the lived experiences of regional Australians who continue to rebuild after fires, floods and storms. With a mix of heartfelt storytelling and soaring harmonies, After the Storm stands as a tribute to the enduring Aussie spirit.

Blundell, whose career has spanned more than three decades, says the song is about more than hardship – it’s about recovery.

“This song is a celebration of the incredible determination and heart of regional Australia,” Blundell explains. “It’s about standing tall, supporting one another, and moving forward no matter what challenges come our way.”

Patsy & Dave, whose growing reputation in country circles has been built on their down-to-earth songwriting, say working with Blundell was an opportunity to bring that resilience to life through music.

“Together, we wanted to honour the spirit we see every day in our communities,” the duo said. “Australians pull together when times are tough, and this song is our way of recognising that strength.”

The single arrives as many regional communities are still grappling with the aftermath of recent disasters. For those who have endured the devastation of fire, flood or storm, After the Storm offers comfort, encouragement and the promise of renewal.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)