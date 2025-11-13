James Hunter Six Reunites With Van Morrison For Joyful New Track “Ain't That A Trip” Ahead Of Album ‘Off The Fence' - Noise11.com

British soul singer James Hunter has reunited with the legendary Van Morrison for the jubilant new single Ain’t That A Trip, taken from Hunter’s upcoming album Off The Fence, out 16 January 2026 via Easy Eye Sound. The high-spirited collaboration comes accompanied by a striking video directed by James Slater, filmed inside an abandoned textile mill in Bradford, England, and brimming with vibrant dance energy that perfectly complements Hunter’s vintage rhythm and blues sound.

The track marks a rare duet between the two artists, whose musical relationship stretches back over 30 years. Hunter, one of Britain’s most respected soul voices, first crossed paths with Morrison in the early 1990s. Their friendship blossomed into multiple collaborations, with Hunter appearing on Morrison’s A Night In San Francisco (1994) and Days Like This (1995). Morrison returned the favour the following year, contributing vocals to Hunter’s Believe What I Say (1996).

Reflecting on the new song, Hunter said, “Nearly all my tunes are written to be danced to and Ain’t That A Trip is no exception. Anyone who wants to wreck the dance floor (or factory floor) bustin’ some moves to it is more than welcome.”

Director James Slater, known for his work with Jamie T, Major Lazer and CMAT, filmed the clip in his hometown. “We shot the video in a textile mill in Bradford, where my dad worked until his retirement,” Slater explained. “It’s a beautiful space. We just turned up, turned the lights on and started shooting. The choreography, led by Daisy JT Smith, captured the freedom and joy that runs through James’ music.”

Hunter said of working again with Van Morrison, “I’ve always reckoned Van’s voice, right from the paint-stripping howls of the Them days to the Smokey Robinson-esque Crazy Love. It’s a real kick having him sing on something I wrote. Is that a trip or what?”

James Hunter’s story is deeply rooted in the British R&B tradition. Born in Colchester, Essex, in 1962, he grew up surrounded by his grandmother’s old 78rpm records of early rhythm and blues, which inspired his lifelong passion for the genre. By the late 1980s, Hunter was fronting his band Howlin’ Wilf & The Vee-Jays, releasing their debut Cry Wilf! in 1986 and gaining a reputation across London’s live circuit for their raw and authentic sound.

Hunter’s solo breakthrough came two decades later with People Gonna Talk (2006), which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Blues Album. His signature blend of heartfelt vocals, vintage arrangements and witty songwriting has since earned him acclaim across the soul and R&B world. Albums such as The Hard Way (2008), Hold On! (2016) and Nick Of Time (2020) cemented Hunter’s reputation as a timeless craftsman whose music honours the past while sounding fresh and vital.

Off The Fence will be Hunter’s eleventh studio album and marks his first collaboration with Easy Eye Sound, the Nashville-based label founded by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. The record celebrates 40 years since Hunter’s recording debut and features twelve new self-penned songs.

Off The Fence Tracklist

Two Birds With One Stone

Let Me Out Of This Love

Gun Shy

Believe It When I See It

Here And Now

Off The Fence

Ain’t That A Trip (feat. Van Morrison)

One For Ripley

Trouble Comes Calling

Particular

A Sure Thing

Only A Fool

The album’s first single A Sure Thing introduced fans to Hunter’s upcoming project last month, offering a taste of his signature Northern Soul flair and clever lyricism.

The James Hunter Six 2026 European Tour

To mark the release of Off The Fence, The James Hunter Six will embark on a European tour in early 2026, beginning in the UK before heading to France, the Netherlands and Germany.

January 16 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

January 17 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

January 19 – London, UK @ 229

January 20 – Colchester, UK @ Colchester Arts Centre

January 26 – Glasgow, UK @ Òran Mór

January 28 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

January 29 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

January 30 – Cambridge, UK @ Storey’s Field Centre

January 31 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

February 7 – Paris, FR @ New Morning

February 9 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin

February 10 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

February 11 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44

February 13 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

