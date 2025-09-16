Jason Aldean Hits Career Milestone With New Single, Extends Full Throttle Tour - Noise11.com

Jason Aldean is back and proving there’s no slowing down for one of country music’s biggest stars. His new single, “How Far Does A Goodbye Go,” lands on country radio today—and it’s already breaking records. With 134 first-week station adds, it marks the biggest single add day of Aldean’s career, giving fans their first taste of the superstar’s upcoming project slated for 2026.

The track, co-written by longtime collaborators Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, and John Morgan, has fans calling it “classic Aldean”—a country-rock gem that blends heartfelt storytelling with the anthemic energy his fans love. After decades of hits, Aldean shows he still knows how to tug on the heartstrings while keeping that signature stadium-ready sound.

Listen to “How Far Does A Goodbye Go”:

Adding to the excitement, Aldean has announced an extension of his Full Throttle Tour, including nine new U.S. dates, plus his first return to Australia since 2016 and a first-ever headlining run in New Zealand in 2026. Tickets for the new U.S. dates go on sale September 19th at 10 a.m. local time. Support comes from rising stars Nate Smith, Lanie Gardner, and Dee Jay Silver.

With 30 #1 singles, 20 billion streams, and over 20 million albums sold, Aldean’s place in country music history is secure. He’s also a three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year and recently celebrated his 30th career #1 with “Whiskey Drink.” Known for his powerhouse live shows, Aldean recently partnered with 13-year-old Houston native DJ Daniel to raise over $200,000 for Heroes For Children during his Full Throttle stop in Houston, highlighting the artist’s commitment to giving back.

New Full Throttle Tour Dates (Tickets on sale Sept 19th at 10 a.m.):

1/15/26 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

1/16/26 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena

1/17/26 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

1/22/26 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

1/23/26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

1/24/26 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

1/29/26 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

1/30/26 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

1/31/26 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

