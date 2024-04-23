Jet To Release Limited Edition 7 Inch Vinyl of ‘Hurry Hurry’ - Noise11.com

Jet’s first new music in 14 years will be the limited edition 7 inch single ‘Hurry Hurry / Un’avventura’, due May 9.

‘Hurry Hurry’ is a new song that has already been performed live by Jet. ‘Un’avventuar’ is described as a “cover of a cover”. It is “Wilson Pickett’s version of Un’avventura performed by Lucio Battisti at the 1969 Sanremo Music Festival. It’s sung in half Italian/half English and is a nod to front man Nic Cester’s time spent living in Italy over the last 15 years”.

The new song comes with news of a new album for 2025. The fourth Jet album will be the band’s first since ‘Shaka Rock’ in 2009.

JET said, “It’s time… we’re pretty excited to tell you that we’re working on a new JET album, due for release in 2025. As a little taste of what’s to come, we’re putting out a limited edition 7” vinyl single for our fans, the song is called “Hurry Hurry”.

“These 7” vinyls are super limited and will be available at our upcoming Australian shows, if you can’t make a show, there will be a small number of coloured vinyl available via www.jetofficial.com from May 9.”

Jet will tour Australia in May and June.

Thursday 9 May – Torquay Hotel, Torquay – Sold Out

Friday 10 May – Torquay Hotel, Torquay – Sold Out

Saturday 11 May – Uni Bar, Hobart*

Friday 17 May – Metropolis, Fremantle*

Saturday 18 May – Bass In The Grass, Darwin

Friday 24 May – Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads*

Saturday 25 May – The Station, Sunshine Coast*

Friday 31 May – Sunken Monkey Hotel, Central Coast*

Thursday 6 June – The Pavilion, Kiama

Friday 7 June – UC Refectory, Canberra

Saturday 8 June – Bar On The Hill, Newcastle*

