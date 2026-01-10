Third Man Records Unveils Jimi Hendrix Valley Of Jams 1969-1970 Vault #67 - Noise11.com

Third Man Records has announced a major new archival release celebrating the creative force of Jimi Hendrix, revealing Valley Of Jams 1969-1970 as the 67th instalment in its long running Vault series. Created in partnership with Experience Hendrix and in connection with Legacy Recordings, the collection stands as a substantial document of Hendrix’s improvisational studio work during the final chapter of his career.

Valley Of Jams 1969-1970 brings together a carefully curated anthology of previously released jam recordings, presented across three 180 gram coloured vinyl LPs, an additional standard vinyl 7 inch, plus a patch and bumper sticker. The vinyl has been pressed at Third Man Record Pressing in Detroit, continuing the label’s emphasis on high quality, in house manufacturing. Packaging is central to the Vault concept, with this edition housed in a tri fold jacket that uses rapid sequence still photography to create the illusion of movement, echoing the restless energy of Hendrix himself.

Born in Seattle in 1942, Hendrix’s ascent remains one of the most dramatic in popular music history. His formative years included a stint in the United States Army and demanding work as a backing musician on the Chitlin’ Circuit with artists including The Isley Brothers and Little Richard. These experiences sharpened his musicianship and stage awareness long before the world knew his name.

The release of The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s debut single in December 1966 marked the beginning of an extraordinary, compressed period of creativity. In less than four years, Hendrix reshaped the vocabulary of the electric guitar, redefined the studio as an instrument, and produced a body of work that continues to influence generations of musicians. Even more than five decades after his death in September 1970, the scope and intensity of that output remains remarkable.

Valley Of Jams 1969-1970 focuses on a pivotal transitional era. The familiar Experience line up of Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding was beginning to fracture, with Billy Cox stepping in on bass and, later, Buddy Miles taking over drum duties. Rather than instability, the shifting personnel opened new avenues for spontaneous collaboration. These sessions capture Hendrix in a mode where improvisation and extended jamming were not side projects but core elements of his creative process.

The opening track, Slow Version, immediately establishes the tone, locking into a deep groove that unfolds with patience and intent. Elsewhere, Trash Man highlights Hendrix’s gift for lead guitar lines that mimic the phrasing and inflection of a human voice, reinforcing why his playing continues to be held in such high esteem. The pairing of Cherokee Mist/Astro Man stands out not only for its layered textures and pedal driven rhythms, but also for the presence of engineer Tom Erdelyi, who would soon reemerge as Tommy Ramone.

Recorded across multiple sessions in New York and London, the material documents an artist in constant motion. Musicians enter and exit the frame, ideas are tested and expanded, and themes are revisited from new angles. The extended 28 minute exploration of Keep On Groovin’ is a centrepiece, weaving together elements of jazz, blues, rock, soul and flamenco into a single, immersive performance.

The entire collection has been mixed by Eddie Kramer, Hendrix’s longtime engineer and one of his closest collaborators in the studio. Kramer’s involvement ensures continuity with the original sessions and preserves the immediacy of these recordings without compromising their raw character.

Experience Hendrix, the family company formed in 1995 by Jimi’s father Al Hendrix, continues to oversee every aspect of the artist’s legacy. Releases such as Valley Of Jams 1969-1970 underline the ongoing commitment to presenting Hendrix’s work with historical care and technical precision.

Subscriptions for Vault #67 are available now through January 31 at midnight Central Time, exclusively via Third Man Records.

Tracklisting

LP 1:

Slow Version (4:56)

Jam 292 (5:22)

Trash Man (7:23)

Izabella (4:23)

Record Plant 2X (11:03)

Villanova Junction Blues (4:56)

LP 2:

Ezy Ryder/MLK (19:59)

Room Full Of Mirrors (5:53)

Jungle (9:05)

Strato Strut (4:40)

Slow Time Blues (3:49)

LP 3:

Burning Desire (9:48)

Cherokee Mist/Astro Man (4:53)

Stepping Stone/Villanova Junction Blues (6:38)

Keep On Groovin’ (28:05)

7 Inch:

Midnight Lightning (3:07)

Beginnings – Take 5 (5:26)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)