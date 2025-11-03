Jimmy Nice & The Know Release Debut Album ‘As It Echoed Off The Stoop' - Noise11.com

Jimmy Nice, one of Australian revered hip-hop lyricists, has stepped into a bold new chapter with the release of As It Echoed Off The Stoop, the debut album from Jimmy Nice & The Know. Out now through One Day Recordings, the new label partnership between the Sydney One Day collective and EMI Music Australia, the record marks a striking rebirth for the artist best known as one half of Spit Syndicate.

Nearly two decades since co-founding the influential One Day crew, Jimmy returns with a project that doesn’t look back but instead reshapes his legacy. The twelve-track album offers a cinematic soundscape, fusing live instrumentation with sharp lyrical storytelling and emotional depth. It’s a deeply personal journey that explores fatherhood, faith, and identity while confronting grief and renewal.

“The stoop became a symbol for where I come from – a place where pain and purpose meet,” Jimmy says. “The echoes are everything that shaped me – the good, the bad, and what’s left unsaid.”

At the core of As It Echoed Off The Stoop is The Know – an ensemble of Sydney’s most creative musicians and producers, including LEN20, Ethan Parodi, 18YOMAN, Jono Graham and William K. Ward. Together, they’ve crafted a sound that bridges the old-school soul of live band recording with the rhythmic precision of modern hip-hop production.

Over the course of the album, Jimmy delivers an introspective and often poetic reflection on how his life and art have evolved since Spit Syndicate’s emergence in the mid-2000s. That project, formed with Nick Lupi, became a cornerstone of Australian hip-hop through albums like Sunday Gentlemen and Orbit, earning ARIA nominations and building One Day’s reputation as one of the country’s most important hip-hop collectives – alongside Horrorshow, Jackie Onassis, and Joyride.

Now, with The Know, Jimmy’s storytelling takes a broader, more cinematic approach. Early singles such as P(s)alms, Wanna Be, Another Thing and Threat have already cemented his comeback, with Threat in particular being tipped as one of 2025’s standout Australian rap songs.

The visual language of the project has been just as ambitious. Working closely with Max Dona of JAM Group, Jimmy’s built an entire world around the album – from 16mm film clips shot in Japan to a full train carriage in Italy painted with his lyrics. Each creative decision reinforces the album’s themes of memory, transformation, and identity.

Fans have been invited into Jimmy’s process through his The Know WhatsApp channel, where he shares behind-the-scenes content, early demos and reflective voice notes. He’s also hosted artist talk sessions, including one centred around the release of the Threat music video, giving audiences a deeper connection to the project.

The album’s focus track, The Cure, featuring Siala and produced by Amarah, stands as its emotional centrepiece – a soulful meditation on healing and self-belief that captures the essence of Jimmy’s rebirth as both artist and individual.

The As It Echoed Off The Stoop campaign has already seen Jimmy deliver two sold-out headline shows at Sydney’s Trocadero Room, a high-impact TakeFlight Sky Sessions freestyle, and a standout performance at SXSW Sydney.

For Jimmy Nice, As It Echoed Off The Stoop is more than a debut. It’s a statement of evolution – a reflection of everything that has come before, and a glimpse of what’s still to come.

As It Echoed Off The Stoop is out now via One Day Recordings/EMI Music Australia. National tour dates are expected to be announced in early 2026.

