We Are The Voice To Set World Record At Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Noise11.com

A mass of John Farnham fans will unite at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on 13 March 2026 for We Are The Voice, a one night only celebration aiming to set a new world record for the largest crowd singing Farnham songs. Led by long-time Farnham music director Chong Lim and the classic Farnham Band, the event invites thousands of voices to form a single colossal choir, raising funds for Head And Neck Cancer Australia.

The singalong will draw on Farnham’s extensive catalogue, with the audience expected to lift the Bowl as they belt out You’re The Voice and, if the mood strikes, even Sadie. The initiative honours one of Australia’s most enduring entertainers, whose voice has been part of the national soundtrack since his teen idol days in the late 1960s.

John Farnham’s journey began when Sadie (The Cleaning Lady) turned him into Australia’s best selling artist of 1967. His reputation as a commanding live performer grew across the 1970s, but it was the 1986 release of Whispering Jack that cemented his place in Australian music history. The album became the highest selling Australian album of all time, driven by the global hit You’re The Voice, a song that continues to define moments of national togetherness.

Farnham will not attend the 2026 event as he continues his recovery, but he has offered his full support. He notes the event combines his favourite venue, a worthy cause, and the challenge of fans learning the lyrics better than he claims he ever did.

The Farnham Band will perform together for the first time since the 2020 Firefight concert. Known for shaping the signature sound behind Farnham’s biggest tours, the band expressed enthusiasm for performing again and doing so in support of Head And Neck Cancer Australia. Chong Lim, whose relationship with Farnham spans decades, will lead the musical charge.

Head And Neck Cancer Australia CEO Nadia Rosin highlights that Farnham’s public battle with oral cancer has raised national awareness of a disease often detected too late. Over 5,500 Australians face a head and neck cancer diagnosis each year, and Rosin says this event will play an important role in encouraging early detection while celebrating the legacy of a beloved performer.

The Australian Book Of Records brings its world record experience to the event. The organisation recently set records for the most people dancing The Nutbush and the largest gathering of bagpipers. Co-founder Helen Taylor, holder of 94 world records, says the organisation is honoured to recognise Farnham’s cultural contribution through this major public event.

Event Details

Tickets for We Are The Voice are on sale now.

Fri 13 Mar | We Are The Voice – John Farnham World Record Singalong | Sidney Myer Music Bowl | All Ages | Tickets

