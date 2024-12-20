John Murphy has behind the new score for ‘Superman’, coming in 2025.

‘Superman’ is directed by James Gunn. “Happy to announce that my frequent collaborator John Murphy is scoring Superman,”Gunn said on his socials. “John was one of the first people I called when I finished the script many months ago as I knew how incredibly important the score was to this production.”

Gunn’s ‘Superman’ stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and you could be forgiven for thinking Lux Luthor is played by Peter Dutton by Gunn decided to make Luther less evil and picked

Gunn was the writer and director of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy as well as The Suicide Squad.

John Murphy previously worked with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad. He also composed music for Miami Vice, Basic Instinct 2, 28 Days Later and Lock Stock and two Smoking Barrels.

Superman star David Corenswet was in the movie Twisters as Scott and House of Cards as Reed.

Rachel Brosnahan was Mrs Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Watch the Superman trailer:

Superman will premiere worldwide on 11 July 2025.

