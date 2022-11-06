Josh Piterman Takes Phantom of the Opera To The Dark Side - Noise11.com

There is something very special about the new Australian production of Phantom of the Opera. For starters, it is dark … much darker than previous editions.

Josh Piterman was the Phantom in London when Covid hit and came home during the lockdowns. That turned out to be a huge win for Australia with an already season Phantom available to take the lead in this Australian version for 2022 / 2023.

Josh was already well known to Australian audiences with roles in ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Hairspray’ but for Australian to hear Phantom how it sounded in the recent West. End edition is a real treat.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera’ is the benchmark for theatre productions so you expect a lot and it delivers. Sir Cameron Mackintosh’s darker direction helps the audience focus on the horror story over the romance. The key songs ‘Music of the Night’ and ‘All I Ask Of You’ have become so big in their own right that their dominance has shifted the perception over Phantom away from the macabre storyline. This 2022 version is a massive reset.

Josh works with an incredible cast with Amy Manford as Christine Daaé and Blake Bowden as Raoul Vicomte de Chagny.

The Phantom of the Opera Amy Sanford, Josh Piterman and Blake Bowden photo by Sam Dagostino

Opera Australia is presenting this production with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Really Useful Group and a hands on direction from Cameron Mackintosh and Matthew Bourne.

The Phantom of the Opera is on at The State Theatre in Arts Centre Melbourne until 5 February 2023.

https://au.thephantomoftheopera.com

John Piterman and Amy Manford – Phantom of the Opera 2022 photo by Daniel Boud

