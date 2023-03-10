& Juliet Is A New Era In Theatre plus Every Song In Order - Noise11.com

Michael Cassel’s latest production in Australia is ‘& Juliet’ in Melbourne.

‘& Juliet’ is from the book by Schitt’s Creek creator David West Read featuring the music of Max Martin, one of the most successful songwriters in history.

Who you ask? Swedish producer Max Martin is the world’s third most successful songwriter (based on US number one hits) behind Paul McCartney and John Lennon. The list of songs used in this show will show you why he rakes in the bucks yet can walk down the street unnoticed.

‘& Juliet’ is a comedy about empowerment. The comedic premise of & Juliet is a dialogue between William Shakespeare and his wife Anne Hathaway (yes there were two) about how ‘Romeo & Juliet’ should end. The couple workshop an alternate story where Juliet doesn’t die, wakes up to find Romeo has died (or so she thinks), and then discovers he was a scumbag fucking around all over the place.

As they workshop the new story, they then decide Romeo also faked his death and he returns wanting Juliet back but she now knows what a dick he is.

Rob Mills as Shakespeare and Amy Lehpalmer as Anne possess all the essential ingredients of acting, singing and comedy skills that this story needs. They are perfect in their roles and the foundation for the flow.

Newcomer Lorinda May Merrypor presents as a real pro in her first major starring role. Before this Lorinda was an understudy in Michael Cassel’s ‘Beautiful’ and also had a role in the Australian production of Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’.

Like Rob Mills, Casey Donovan was another Australian Idol entrant. While the show itself lacked any credibility, it has turned out to uncover a wealth of talent for the theatre. Casey has been previously cast as Killer Queen in We Will Rock You and was also in the recent production of 9 to 5.

‘& Juliet’ will attract a new audience to live theatre in Australia. Because of the volume of songs dating back to 1999 with Britney, NSYNC and Backstreet Boys, it will tap a younger demographic than the traditional theatre goer.

The message of inclusion and diversity and the overall theme of just being yourself is also a positive, feelgood storyline people want to hear.

‘& Juliet’ is the start of a new era of theatre. Its more like a pop concert than a theatre show.

“Larger Than Life” – Backstreet Boys



“I Want it That Way” – Backstreet Boys



“Baby One More Time” – Britney Spears



“Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely” – Backstreet Boys



“Domino” – Jessie J



“Show Me Love” – Robyn



“Blow” – Ke$ha



“I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” – Britney Spears



<br />

“Overprotected” – Britney Spears



“Confident” – Demi Lovato



“Teenage Dream” – Katy Perry



“Break Free” – Ariana Grande



“Oops I Did It Again” – Britney Spears



“I Kissed a Girl” – Katy Perry



“It’s My Life” – Bon Jovi



“Love Me Like You Do” – Ellie Goulding



“Since U Been Gone” – Kelly Clarkson



“Whataya Want From Me” – Adam Lambert



“Problem” – Ariana Grande



“Can’t Feel My Face” – The Weeknd



“That’s The Way It Is” – Celine Dion



“Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” – Backstreet Boys



“As Long As You Love Me” – Backstreet Boys



“It’s Gonna Be Me” – NSync



“Stronger” Britney Spears



<br />

“Shape of My Heart” – Backstreet Boys



“Fuckin’ Perfect” – Pink



“Roar” – Katy Perry



“I Want It That Way (reprise)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake



