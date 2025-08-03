Justin Timberlake Reveals Lyme disease Diagnosis - Noise11.com

Justin Timberlake has revealed he is suffering from Lyme disease.

In an Instagram post, Timberlake wrote: “I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which I don’t say so you feel bad for me, but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

He added: “If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has, then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.

“When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be on stage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

The serious illness is usually contracted after being bitten by a tick, and has seen an upsurge in numbers across the US in recent years. In January 2020, singer Justin Bieber also revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Timberlake’s post came at the end of more than a year of being on tour.

The singer faced some scrutiny from some concertgoers over what they saw as a lacklustre performance.

Timberlake addressed those concerns, sharing: “I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...