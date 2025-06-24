 Kaiser Chiefs To Celebrate 20th Anniversary of ‘Employment’ With Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Kaiser Chiefs To Celebrate 20th Anniversary of ‘Employment’ With Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2025

in News

Kaiser Chiefs will return to Australia for the first time since 2012 in November for shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The 2025 tour is to mark the 20th anniversary of the ‘Employment’ album. ‘Employment’ was the second album for Kaiser Chiefs. It was released on 7 March 2005. ‘Employment’ was a number 2 album in the UK and reached number 60 in Australia.

In Australia the album also gained from traction with the song’s ‘I Predict a Riot’ and ‘Everyday I Love You Less and Less’.

The album’s infectious energy and clever lyrics cemented its status as one of the defining records of mid-2000s British rock. Featuring an eclectic mix of sounds, from punk-inspired anthems to pop-rock melodies, it garnered critical acclaim and earned the band three Brit Awards in 2006, including Best British Group.

KAISER CHIEFS
20 YEARS OF EMPLOYMENT – AUSTRALIA 2025

Sunday November 23 – RAC Arena, Perth
Tuesday November 25 – Festival Hall, Melbourne
Thursday November 27 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Friday November 28 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets on sale Tuesday July 1 at 12pm
Artist & Mastercard Presale: Friday June 27, 11am – Tuesday July 1, 11am
Secret Sounds Presale: Mon June 30, 11am – Tuesday July 1, 11am

All times are local.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne No More Tears
Ozzy Osbourne ‘No More Tears’ To Be Performed By All-Star Metal Band At Cherry Bar

James Young of Melbourne’s Cherry Bar has recruited an all-star metal band to pay homage to Ozzy Osbourne’s classic album ‘No More Tears’.

December 22, 2021
Metallica's Robert Trujillo photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robert Trujillo Plays Bass On Next Ozzy Osbourne Solo Album

Ozzy Osbourne is thrilled that his old bass player Robert Trujillo is on his new solo album.

November 14, 2021
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled Gets Into The Furniture Business

DJ Khaled has invited fans into his dream home with a new luxury line of furniture based on items lying around his Miami, Florida mansion.

August 30, 2018
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pink Resumes Tour With A Star-Studded Audience

Pink resumed her tour in Australia in front of a star-studded crowd, including Hugh Jackman and Katy Perry.

August 13, 2018
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pink Reschedules Postponed Dates

All postponed Pink shows in Sydney have been rescheduled and one Brisbane show has been moved.

August 8, 2018
Pink, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Sportsbet Stunt Takes Bets On How Many Pink Concerts Will Be Cancelled

Gambling site Sportsbet is taking bets on how many Pink shows will be cancelled on her current Australian tour.

August 7, 2018
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Third Sydney Pink Show Postponed For Tonight (7 August 2018)

PINK STATEMENT FROM LIVE NATION ABOUT 7 AUGUST 2018 SYDNEY SHOW

August 7, 2018