Kaiser Chiefs To Celebrate 20th Anniversary of ‘Employment’ With Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Kaiser Chiefs will return to Australia for the first time since 2012 in November for shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The 2025 tour is to mark the 20th anniversary of the ‘Employment’ album. ‘Employment’ was the second album for Kaiser Chiefs. It was released on 7 March 2005. ‘Employment’ was a number 2 album in the UK and reached number 60 in Australia.

In Australia the album also gained from traction with the song’s ‘I Predict a Riot’ and ‘Everyday I Love You Less and Less’.

The album’s infectious energy and clever lyrics cemented its status as one of the defining records of mid-2000s British rock. Featuring an eclectic mix of sounds, from punk-inspired anthems to pop-rock melodies, it garnered critical acclaim and earned the band three Brit Awards in 2006, including Best British Group.

KAISER CHIEFS

20 YEARS OF EMPLOYMENT – AUSTRALIA 2025

Sunday November 23 – RAC Arena, Perth

Tuesday November 25 – Festival Hall, Melbourne

Thursday November 27 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Friday November 28 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets on sale Tuesday July 1 at 12pm

Artist & Mastercard Presale: Friday June 27, 11am – Tuesday July 1, 11am

Secret Sounds Presale: Mon June 30, 11am – Tuesday July 1, 11am

All times are local.

