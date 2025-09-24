Kate Bush To Release New Compilation Best of The Other Sides - Noise11.com

Kate Bush will release a new compilation album, Best of The Other Sides, on 31 October 2025, giving fans a curated collection of her rare B-sides, 12-inch mixes and cover versions.

The material comes from The Other Sides, a four-disc project first unveiled in 2018 as part of the Remastered in Vinyl IV box set. At the time, the tracks were only available on vinyl or in the second of Bush’s two CD box sets issued that year. In March 2019, the full set finally received a standalone four-CD release.

Now, the music has been condensed into an 11-track highlights package – and while it doesn’t contain any previously unheard songs, there are some subtle but significant changes.

Bush revealed that “Experiment IV” and “You Want Alchemy?” have been newly remastered for the project. “Both include a small edit,” she explained. “I felt Experiment IV would benefit from a longer intro featuring Alan Murphy’s magnificent guitar.”

She also confirmed that The Sensual World bonus track “Walk Straight Down the Middle” has been “re-eq’d” for the collection. “Hope you enjoy the tweaks!” she told fans.

As part of the new release, Bush has also made the video for her 1991 cover of Elton John’s “Rocket Man” available officially for the first time since its original broadcast. She shared a heartfelt statement reflecting on her connection to the song and its recording.

“I remember buying this when it came out as a single by Elton John. I couldn’t stop playing it I loved it so much. Most artists in the mid-seventies played guitar but Elton played piano, and I dreamed of being able to play like him,” she said.

Bush was invited to contribute to the 1991 Two Rooms tribute album celebrating the songs of John and Bernie Taupin. She chose “Rocket Man,” reimagining it in a reggae style. “They gave me complete creative control and although it was a bit daunting to be let loose on one of my favourite tracks ever, it was really exciting,” she explained.

The video was also a personal project for Bush, who directed it herself. Shot in black and white, it featured the musicians who performed on the track, as well as an appearance by the Moon. She made special mention of guitarist Alan Murphy, a close friend who had recorded parts for the song before his death. “He wasn’t able to be there with us but you’ll see his guitar was placed on an empty chair to show he was there in spirit,” she said.

Full Tracklist

Full Other Sides Collection

12” Mixes

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

The Big Sky (Meteorological Mix)

Cloudbusting (The Orgonon Mix)

Hounds Of Love (Alternative Mix)

Experiment IV (Extended Mix)

The Other Side 1

Walk Straight Down The Middle

You Want Alchemy

Be Kind To My Mistakes

Lyra

Under The Ivy

Experiment IV

Ne T’Enfuis Pas

Un Baiser D’Enfant

Burning Bridge

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) 2012 Remix

The Other Side 2

Home For Christmas

One Last Look Around The House Before We Go

I’m Still Waiting

Warm And Soothing

Show A Little Devotion

Passing Through Air

Humming

Ran Tan Waltz

December Will Be Magic Again

Wuthering Heights (Remix / New Vocal from The Whole Story)

In Others’ Words

Rocket Man

Sexual Healing

Mná na hÉireann

My Lagan Love

The Man I Love

Brazil (Sam Lowry’s First Dream)

The Handsome Cabin Boy

Lord Of The Reedy River

Candle In The Wind

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)