Katie Noonan To Tour Jeff Buckley’s Grace For Its 30th Anniversary - Noise11.com

This month, five-time ARIA Award winner Katie Noonan will embark on one of the most ambitious tours of her career, paying tribute to Jeff Buckley’s seminal album Grace on its 30th anniversary. Across 24 dates from September through November, Noonan will bring her unmistakable voice to Buckley’s most revered songs, celebrating the legacy of one of the most influential records of the 1990s.

The Grace anniversary tour begins in Perth on 17 September and winds across the nation, visiting every corner of Australia from Hobart to Darwin, before closing in Newcastle on 8 November. Demand has been strong: Perth, Melbourne, Geelong, Noosa and Sydney have already sold out, with limited tickets remaining for other dates.

Noonan has also released a special Jeff Buckley’s Grace Acoustic EP today, offering her take on five of Buckley’s most treasured tracks, Last Goodbye, Lover, You Should Have Come Over, Mojo Pin, Grace and Dream Brother. Recorded in her signature intimate style, the EP shines a new light on songs that altered the course of alternative rock and singer-songwriter music.

“This record changed everything for me,” Noonan says. “Seeing Jeff and his band live when I was 18 was life-changing. Grace was the single biggest influence on my journey as a musician, and it feels incredibly special to honour these songs three decades later with some wonderful muso mates.”

Katie Noonan’s career spans more than 25 years and covers an astonishing breadth of genres. Herald Sun once declared her “one of the greatest Australian singers of all time,” and the numbers back it up: 29 albums, seven-times platinum sales, 29 ARIA Award nominations and five wins. Last year, she added another accolade when the National Live Music Awards named her “Best Live Voice QLD”.

The timing of this tour is particularly poignant. It was 30 years ago this week that Jeff Buckley first toured Australia, including a now-legendary set at Sydney’s Phoenician Club in 1995, later immortalised by Double J’s Live At The Wireless. The Australian connection to Buckley is deep, and Noonan’s project is both a personal tribute and a national celebration.

Adding to the full-circle moment, Noonan is also currently recording her 30th studio album, Alone but all one, at her home on Gubbi Gubbi Country on the Sunshine Coast. Like the Grace Acoustic EP, the new record is being captured live, featuring Noonan at the piano with a string quartet. Fans will be able to pick it up hot off the press on tour.

Special Guests

Noonan won’t be making this journey alone. Joining her across most of the tour will be acclaimed songwriter and author Jack Carty, whose reputation for finely crafted storytelling has earned him a loyal following across the country. Carty will perform at all shows in South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania, Queensland, the ACT and New South Wales (except Albury).

For the Victorian and Albury concerts, Noonan will be joined by Melbourne’s Georgia Fields. Known for her lush, string-driven arrangements, Fields will appear with the Andromeda String Quartet in Geelong, Ballarat, Melbourne and Bendigo, and perform solo at shows in Warragul, Wangaratta, Albury and Traralgon.

The Grace 30th Anniversary Celebration Tour kicks off with two shows at Perth’s Astor Theatre (17–18 September, second night sold out) before rolling through Adelaide (20–21 September), Tasmania (26–27 September), Victoria (3–11 October), Canberra (12 October), Queensland (17–25 October), and New South Wales (6–8 November). Darwin will host an additional performance on 20 November at The Playhouse, presented independently.

Several venues have already reached capacity, including Hamer Hall in Melbourne and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre. With more sell-outs likely, fans are urged to secure tickets early via Frontier Touring.

Jeff Buckley’s Grace remains a touchstone album three decades after its release. Songs such as Hallelujah, Last Goodbye and Lover, You Should Have Come Over have lost none of their impact, influencing generations of musicians including Katie Noonan herself. By revisiting the record in full with her singular voice and interpretative style, Noonan ensures that Buckley’s artistry continues to resonate with new audiences.

Katie Noonan – Jeff Buckley’s Grace Tour 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring

Special Guests: Jack Carty* & Georgia Fields**

tickets and info: frontiertouring.com/katienoonan

*Jack Carty – SA, WA, TAS, QLD, ACT, NSW (except Albury)

**Georgia Fields – VIC & Albury (with Andromeda String Quartet in Geelong, Ballarat, Melbourne & Bendigo; solo in Warragul, Wangaratta, Albury & Traralgon)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)