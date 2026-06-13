Kennedy Center Restores Historic Name As Court Rejects Final Bid To Keep Trump Branding - Noise11 Music News

The Kennedy Center has begun removing Donald Trump’s name from its Washington, D.C. facade after a federal appeals court rejected a last-minute effort to preserve the controversial rebranding of America’s premier performing arts institution.

by Paul Cashmere

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is reverting to its congressionally established name after a federal appeals court denied an emergency appeal seeking to delay the removal of President Donald Trump’s name from the venue. The decision marks the latest chapter in a prolonged legal and cultural battle over the identity of one of America’s most significant arts institutions, with workers erecting scaffolding on Friday ahead of the removal of the Trump signage.

The ruling follows a May decision by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, who found that the addition of Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center was unlawful. Cooper ruled that because Congress created the institution as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy, only Congress has the authority to alter its official name.

The decision carries significance beyond a dispute over signage. The Kennedy Center occupies a unique position in American cultural life, serving as the nation’s flagship performing arts venue and home to major music, theatre, dance and opera events. The legal fight has become a broader debate about political influence over cultural institutions and the extent to which governments can reshape long-established artistic organisations.

On Friday, crews assembled scaffolding around the section of the marble facade bearing Trump’s name as supporters of the court ruling gathered nearby. Chants of “Take it down” were heard as workers prepared for the removal process. A thunderstorm briefly interrupted activity, although preparations resumed later in the day.

The appeals court ruling came after lawyers representing the Justice Department and the Trump-appointed Kennedy Center board sought an emergency stay. They argued that removing Trump’s name could undermine fundraising efforts and disrupt plans for a major renovation project. Judge Cooper rejected those claims, finding that the defendants had failed to demonstrate they would suffer irreparable harm if the order was enforced.

The centre had already begun complying with the ruling. Internal directives issued earlier this month instructed staff to use either “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts” or simply “Kennedy Center” on official documents, correspondence and promotional material. Trump’s name was also removed from the organisation’s website and member communications ahead of the court-imposed deadline.

The dispute stems from changes implemented after Trump returned to office and moved to reshape the institution’s leadership. He replaced the existing board with new trustees who subsequently voted to rename the venue “The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts” in December 2025.

The move triggered criticism from artists, arts administrators and sections of the Washington cultural community. Several performers distanced themselves from the venue, while concerns were raised about maintaining the Kennedy Center’s traditionally non-partisan role. During his first presidential term, Trump rarely engaged with the institution and did not attend its annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremonies.

Judge Cooper’s broader ruling also blocked plans for a proposed $257 million redevelopment project that would have closed the venue for up to two years. The court described the decision-making process behind the closure proposal as flawed and questioned whether the board had properly considered its legal obligations.

Supporters of the Trump-era changes maintain that the venue requires significant investment and structural improvements. Members of the current board argued that the rebranding and renovation plans formed part of a larger strategy to secure the institution’s future. Critics countered that attaching a sitting president’s name to a federally chartered memorial dedicated to another president undermined the venue’s historical purpose.

The legal pressure on the Kennedy Center continues to grow. Separate litigation filed by the Washington National Opera is seeking the return of more than US$17 million in donor funds following the opera company’s decision to separate from the institution amid disagreements over its direction and governance.

For the performing arts community, the removal of Trump’s name signals a return to the venue’s original identity. However, the broader disputes over governance, funding and future leadership remain unresolved. As the signage comes down and the Kennedy Center restores its historic branding, questions about the institution’s long-term management and artistic independence are likely to remain at the centre of debate.

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