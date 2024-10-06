 Kesha, Armand van Helden, Benson Boone To Perform at Australian Open in 2025 - Noise11.com
Symphonica: Armand Van Helden and the MSO at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday 27 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Symphonica: Armand Van Helden and the MSO at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday 27 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kesha, Armand van Helden, Benson Boone To Perform at Australian Open in 2025

by Noise11.com on October 7, 2024

in News

The Australian Open has announced artists performing at the tennis on 2025.

The schedule is:

Thursday 23 January 2024 – 5PM – 9PM AEDT
Benson Boone
+ Special guests

Friday 24 January 2024 – 5PM – 9PM AEDT
Kaytranada
+ Special guests

Saturday 25 January 2024 – 2PM – 7PM AEDT
Kesha
Armand van Helden
+ Special guests

Benson Boone had a number one hit in Australia with ‘Beautiful Things’ in 2024.

Kesha’s first number one hit in Australia was Tik Tok in 2009.

Kesha’s last hit in Australia was ‘Praying’ in 2017.

Armand van Helden’s first hit in Australia was ‘You Don’t Know Me’ in 1999.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Symphonica: Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Gave Melbourne Its Biggest Rock Show This Week

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra gave Melbourne its most powerful shows this week AND they did it with a DJ.

January 29, 2018
Armand Van Helden
Armand Van Helden To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

House producer and DJ Armand Van Helden will take electronica to a whole new level when he performs with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in January.

July 20, 2017
Duck Sauce
Duck Sauce Reveal Disgusting, Hilarious Video For ‘Big Bad Wolf’

Warning! A-Trak and Armand Van Helden have debuted a totally Not Safe For Work, repulsive, hilarious video for their new single.

October 25, 2011