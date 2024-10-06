Kesha, Armand van Helden, Benson Boone To Perform at Australian Open in 2025 - Noise11.com

The Australian Open has announced artists performing at the tennis on 2025.
The schedule is:
Thursday 23 January 2024 – 5PM – 9PM AEDT
Benson Boone
+ Special guests
Friday 24 January 2024 – 5PM – 9PM AEDT
Kaytranada
+ Special guests
Saturday 25 January 2024 – 2PM – 7PM AEDT
Kesha
Armand van Helden
+ Special guests
Benson Boone had a number one hit in Australia with ‘Beautiful Things’ in 2024.
Kesha’s first number one hit in Australia was Tik Tok in 2009.
Kesha’s last hit in Australia was ‘Praying’ in 2017.
Armand van Helden’s first hit in Australia was ‘You Don’t Know Me’ in 1999.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE