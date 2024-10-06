Kesha, Armand van Helden, Benson Boone To Perform at Australian Open in 2025 - Noise11.com

The Australian Open has announced artists performing at the tennis on 2025.

The schedule is:

Thursday 23 January 2024 – 5PM – 9PM AEDT

Benson Boone

+ Special guests

Friday 24 January 2024 – 5PM – 9PM AEDT

Kaytranada

+ Special guests

Saturday 25 January 2024 – 2PM – 7PM AEDT

Kesha

Armand van Helden

+ Special guests

Benson Boone had a number one hit in Australia with ‘Beautiful Things’ in 2024.

Kesha’s first number one hit in Australia was Tik Tok in 2009.

Kesha’s last hit in Australia was ‘Praying’ in 2017.

Armand van Helden’s first hit in Australia was ‘You Don’t Know Me’ in 1999.

Noise11.com

