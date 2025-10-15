Kesha To Headline Mighty Hoopla Sydney's Debut At Bondi Beach In 2026 - Noise11.com

When London’s most flamboyant pop festival lands in Australia for the first time, it’s only fitting that one of pop’s fiercest icons leads the charge. Kesha will headline the inaugural Mighty Hoopla Sydney, set to take over Bondi Beach on Saturday, 21 February 2026, promising a day of glitter, chaos, and unapologetic pop euphoria.

For nearly a decade, Mighty Hoopla has built a cult following in the UK, transforming London’s Brockwell Park into a technicolour celebration of pop, pride and pure joy. Its arrival in Australia marks a new chapter for the festival that has become a defining voice for inclusivity and self-expression.

Festival founder Glyn Fussell said bringing Mighty Hoopla to Sydney felt like “a dream come true.” “Australia has always been my second home,” he said. “It’s where I found out who I was as a queer man, and it’s always been part of the Mighty Hoopla family in spirit. You’ve got the best pop fans in the world! Expect joy, chaos and the campest day of your life.”

Co-founder Jamie Tagg echoed the excitement. “After Kesha’s incredible headline performance with us in London earlier this year, we knew she was the only artist we wanted for our Australian debut,” Tagg said.

Kesha’s involvement gives Mighty Hoopla Sydney the kind of electric energy only she can deliver. Since her 2009 breakout with Tik Tok, which topped charts in 14 countries and became one of the most downloaded songs of all time, Kesha has carved out a fearless path through pop music. Her albums – including Animal (2010), Warrior (2012), Rainbow (2017) and Gag Order (2023) – have seen her evolve from a glitter-soaked party girl into a bold and emotionally raw songwriter.

Songs like We R Who We R, Praying, and Joyride (from Gag Order) showcase her range – both musically and thematically – tackling everything from hedonistic escapism to empowerment and healing. Her live shows are a whirlwind of costume changes, dance anthems and confetti explosions, the kind of spectacle that fits perfectly with Mighty Hoopla’s ethos.

Since its launch in 2016, Mighty Hoopla has featured a long list of pop legends including Nelly Furtado, Sugababes, Years & Years, Steps, Kelly Rowland, TLC, All Saints, and Jessie Ware. The festival has become a safe haven for LGBTQ+ communities and a celebration of music that encourages freedom, joy and self-acceptance.

Now, the same energy that lights up London every June will find a new home on Sydney’s world-famous sands. The festival promises an explosion of colour with a line-up of drag royalty, DJs, and queer collectives from both the UK and Australia, with the full roster to be announced soon.

Tickets go on presale at 10am AEDT Wednesday, 22 October, with general sale from 10am AEDT Thursday, 23 October via mightyhoopla.com/sydney.

Ticket prices start at $169.90 + BF for general admission, $299.90 + BF for VIP, and $99.90 + BF for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and concession card holders (via application).

If its London incarnation is anything to go by, Mighty Hoopla Sydney will be a full-blown celebration of identity, nostalgia and fearless pop performance.

Mighty Hoopla Sydney 2026

Date: Saturday, 21 February 2026

Location: Bondi Beach, Sydney

Headliner: Kesha

Presale: 10am AEDT Wednesday, 22 October 2025

General Sale: 10am AEDT Thursday, 23 October 2025

Tickets: From $169.90 + BF

Website: mightyhoopla.com/sydney

