Kevin Johnson Turns 80 - Noise11.com

Australian singer songwriter Kevin Johnson has turned 80. “There is nothing much you can do about it,” he tells Noise11.com. “There is only one way of stopping it and I didn’t go down that path. Not yet anyway”.

Watch the Kevin Johnson Noise11 interview:

In celebrating Kevin’s 80th year Philip Israel’s Possum Records has released ‘The Classics’ from Kevin. With many of his songs recorded in Sydney in the early 70s, many of the same musicians from other hit records played on his. Russell Dunlop, of Southern Contemporary Rock Assembly, played on ‘Rock and Roll I Have You The Best Years of My Life’ as did Bruce Brown. Brown and Dunlop went on to form one of Australia’s most successful production teams BAD (Brown and Dunlop) in the 70s and they may just have met at that session.

“I used to use Russell as a drummer. He played on ‘Rock and Roll I Gave You The Best Years Of My Life’. That was the first time I met him,” Kevin says. “I don’t know if Bruce and Russell worked together before that but they came together as a production team and a very successful one. After that they worked together for years. Russell, sadly died and Bruce now lives in Mexico. They were a great force together. We worked together, the three of us, for many years”.

The Classics is out now on CD and vinyl.

CD

1. Rock & Roll I Gave You The Best Years Of My Life

2. Kedron Brook

3. Bonnie Please Don’t Go (She’s Leavin’)

4. Shaney Boy

5. Man Of The 20th Century

6. Woman You Took My Life

7. Over The Hills And Far Away

8. Iridescent Shadows

9. Someday Sam

10. Scotty

11. Grab The Money & Run

12. In Another Time, In Another Place

13. There Comes A Time

14. The Lights Of The Distant Harbour

15. Life At The Crossroads

16. River Of No Return

