King Charles Premieres His Playlist On Apple Music - Noise11.com

King Charles has premiered his 17 song, one hour and nine minutes playlist of his favourite songs and it includes one from Kylie Minogue.

Charlie included Kylie’s first hit ‘The Loco-Motion’ is the playlist. The King is also a big reggae fans with Bob Marley, Millie Small, Grace Jones and Daddy Lumba in the list.

“I wanted to share with you songs which have brought me joy,” King Charles III tells Apple Music. “They evoke many different styles and many different cultures. But all of them, like the family of Commonwealth nations, in their many different ways, share the same love of life in all its richness and diversity.”

“I can only hope you have enjoyed these few songs I have had time to share with you,” he says. “Perhaps you have heard some of your own favourite pieces—and perhaps you may have discovered something new.”

The King Charles playlist is:

• “Could You Be Loved” — Bob Marley & The Wailers

• “My Boy Lollipop” — Millie Small

• “The Loco-Motion” — Kylie Minogue

• “The Very Thought of You” — Al Bowlly

• “La Vie En Rose” — Grace Jones

• “Love Me Again” — Raye

• “Mpempem Do Me” — Daddy Lumba

• “KANTE” — Davido featuring Fave

• “The Click Song (Qongqothwane) — Miriam Makeba

• “My Country Man” — Jools Holland and Ruby Turner

• “Indian Summer” — Anoushka Shankar

• “Anta Permana” — Siti Nurhaliza

• “E Te Iwi E (Call to the People)” — Dame Kiri Te Kanawa

• “Haven’t Met You Yet” — Michael Bublé

• “Hot Hot Hot” — Arrow

• “Crazy In Love” — Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z

• “Upside Down” — Diana Ross

Listen to the playlist here.

