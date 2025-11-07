Kings Of Leon Return With First Independent EP In More Than 20 Years - Noise11.com

Kings Of Leon have taken a decisive new step in their storied career, unveiling EP #2, their first extended-play release in more than two decades and their first ever as an independent band. The four-track release arrives through the group’s own imprint, Love Tap Records, distributed by Virgin Music, and represents a landmark moment for the Followill family as they embrace complete creative autonomy and self-production for the first time since forming in Nashville in 1999.

For a band whose rise from Pentecostal church caravans across the American South to global rock festival headliners has become modern-rock folklore, EP #2 signals both a return to roots and a fresh era of freedom. It is the first music from the Grammy-winning outfit since their 2024 album Can We Please Have Fun, and marks a rare EP moment from Kings Of Leon, who last explored the format with 2003’s Holy Roller Novocaine EP in the lead-up to their debut album Youth & Young Manhood.

EP #2 Tracklisting

All The Little Sheep

To Space

Pit To The Rind

The Wolf

The new project follows a series of high-profile collaborations with US star Zach Bryan, including “We’re Onto Something” and “Bowery”. “Bowery” debuted at number one on Spotify in the United States, reinforcing Kings Of Leon’s continued relevance in modern rock circles more than 20 years after their first singles broke in the UK. The band and Bryan also teamed up on stage across sold-out stadium dates earlier this year, debuting their joint tracks in front of some of the biggest audiences in North America.

Alongside the release, Kings Of Leon have confirmed a celebratory live return to close out 2025, announcing two major New Year’s Eve shows in Las Vegas. Fans can expect the Followill brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared, plus cousin Matthew, to ring in the new year at The Venetian Theatre on 30 and 31 December 2025.

Kings Of Leon: Live In Las Vegas

30 December 2025, The Venetian Theatre, Las Vegas

31 December 2025, The Venetian Theatre, Las Vegas

These concerts add to a touring legacy that includes headline slots at Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits, as well as iconic Australian moments, including topping the ARIA album charts and contributing to the Sound Relief bushfire benefit in 2009. Kings Of Leon have long held a special place with Australian fans, particularly after Only By The Night became 2008’s highest-selling album in the country, powered by the anthemic singles “Sex On Fire”, “Use Somebody” and “Notion”.

Since emerging with a scrappy Southern-rock leaning sound on Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, Kings Of Leon have evolved across nine studio albums. Their catalogue includes Aha Shake Heartbreak (2004), Because Of The Times (2007), Mechanical Bull (2013), WALLS (2016) and When You See Yourself (2021), culminating with 2024’s Can We Please Have Fun, which introduced listeners to the independence and looser spirit that now defines EP #2.

Across their career, the band have sold more than 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide, claimed four Grammy Awards, two BRIT Awards and multiple number ones across the UK, US and Australia. Their story traces a uniquely American path, from travelling revival tents to the stages of Madison Square Garden and Glastonbury. Yet while the venues grew and the sound expanded from raw garage grit to widescreen indie-rock majesty, Kings Of Leon have remained distinctively themselves, built around family chemistry and a sense of musical purpose forged early in life.

Now, as they move into what could be their most creatively liberated chapter yet, EP #2 feels like both a salute to their foundation and a statement of intent. Independence, self-production and a tight four-song burst of energy place Kings Of Leon in familiar territory, echoing the hunger that first propelled them to international acclaim.

Kings Of Leon’s EP #2 is out now on all platforms.

