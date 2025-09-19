Kittie Release Video for ‘Do You Think I'm a Whore' From Spit XXV - Noise11.com

Kittie have dropped the official video for their reimagined version of “Do You Think I’m a Whore”, taken from the newly released Spit XXV EP.

The four-track EP marks 25 years since the Canadian band’s groundbreaking debut Spit (1999), which went gold and sold over 600,000 copies in the U.S. The 2025 project sees original producer Garth Richardson return to the studio with Kittie to capture updated versions of four tracks – “Brackish”, “Charlotte”, “Do You Think I’m a Whore”, and the title song “Spit.”

Formed in London, Ontario in 1996 by sisters Morgan and Mercedes Lander, along with Fallon Bowman and Tanya Candler, Kittie stormed into a male-dominated nu-metal scene with a ferocity that was impossible to ignore. At the time of Spit’s release, the band members were teenagers, yet their uncompromising sound and presence challenged expectations and made them instant trailblazers for women in heavy music.

Kittie’s impact extended far beyond sales. Their arrival created a cultural shift, proving that female-led heavy bands could thrive on the same terms as their male peers. Over time, records like Oracle (2001) and Until the End (2004) cemented their reputation as a band unwilling to soften their approach.

Following a hiatus after 2011’s I’ve Failed You, Kittie returned in 2022, playing high-profile festival slots at Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple. Their 2024 North American headline run confirmed they were once again a major live draw.

Now, with Spit XXV and today’s release of the “Do You Think I’m a Whore” video, Kittie have fully embraced their past while reasserting their place in the modern heavy landscape. The new video highlights just how far the band have come – and why their influence still resonates more than two decades later.

Watch the video for “Do You Think I’m a Whore” below:

