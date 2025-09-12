Kittie Marks 25 Years with Spit XXV: Revisiting a Groundbreaking Debut - Noise11.com

Next Friday, September 19, heavy music pioneers Kittie, the all-female Canadian metal band that shocked and inspired many when they first emerged, will release Spit XXV, a four-track EP revisiting and reimagining some of their most iconic tracks from the band’s gold-certified debut, Spit.

Featuring re-recorded versions of “Brackish,” “Charlotte,” “Do You Think I’m a Whore,” and the title track “Spit,” the EP is once again produced by Garth Richardson, who helmed the original 1999 sessions. Through Spit XXV, Kittie celebrates a full quarter-century since Spit transformed them from a group of Canadian teenagers into international heavyweights.

Kittie formed in London, Ontario, Canada, in 1996. Founding members included guitarist Fallon Bowman and drummer Mercedes Lander. Soon after, Morgan Lander joined as vocalist and guitarist, with Tanya Candler on bass.

Their debut EPs and early concerts over 1998-1999 led to a record deal, and eventually the release of their first full album Spit in late 1999. The record was reissued in January 2000, giving it wider distribution.

What made Spit so noteworthy was how young the band was, how raw and aggressive the sound came across, and how it stood out in a male-dominated nu-metal and heavy music scene. Their mix of screamed and clean vocals, driving riffs, and confrontational lyrics challenged the status quo and demanded attention.

From the outset, Spit achieved significant commercial success. The album sold over 600,000 copies in the U.S., earning Gold certification, and also performed strongly in Canada. According to recent figures, it crossed 660,000 sales in America alone.

Kittie’s impact, however, was about more than sales. They became a touchstone for women in heavy music, proving that female musicians could succeed on the same terms as men, not as novelties but as serious contenders. Their arrival at the height of the nu-metal era made an impression both critically and culturally, and their presence on tours and festivals brought visibility to a demographic often sidelined in heavy music.

Subsequent albums such as Oracle (2001) and Until the End (2004) pushed the band’s sound into heavier and darker territory. While they never replicated the commercial heights of their debut, they cultivated a fiercely loyal fanbase and earned respect within the metal community for their uncompromising approach.

After years of activity marked by line-up changes, creative shifts, and even a lengthy hiatus following 2011’s I’ve Failed You, Kittie returned in 2022 with renewed energy. The comeback has been striking. On streaming platforms, the band now boasts close to 785,000 monthly listeners, proof that their appeal cuts across generations. Longtime fans have returned, while new audiences continue to discover their music through playlists and viral social media content.

Live performance has been another key element of their resurgence. Appearances at major festivals such as Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple have demonstrated that the band still delivers the kind of commanding stage presence that first drew attention two decades ago. Their 2024 North American headline tour underlined the point: Kittie is back as a headliner capable of pulling their own crowds.

