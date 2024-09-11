Kristin Hersh To Perform 2025 Solo Dates In Australia - Noise11.com

Kristin Hersh will return to Australia for solo dates in 2025 less than two years after the last tour in November 2023.
Kristin is a co-founder of Throwing Muses with her step-sister Tanya Donnelly. She also fronts alt-rock band 50FootWave.
Hersh is also a published author with eight books to her name. Her first book ‘Toby Snax’ was released in 2007.
Kristin Hersh’s most recent solo album was ‘Clear Pond Road’ in 2023
.
Throwing Muses released ‘Sun racket’ in 2020.
50FootWave released ‘Black Pearl’ in 2022.
Troubadour Presents: Kristin Hersh Australian Tour 2025
Friday, February 28 – Live at The Polo, Canberra
Saturday, March 1 – Mary’s Underground, Sydney
Sunday, March 2 – The Corner, Melbourne
Wednesday, March 5 – The Old Museum, Brisbane
Saturday, March 8 – Port Fairy Folk Festival
Sunday, March 9 – Port Fairy Folk Festival
Tuesday, March 11 – The Rosemount, Perth
Thursday, March 13 – Grace Emily, Adelaide
Saturday, March 15 – Blue Mountains Music Festival
Sunday, March 16 – Blue Mountains Music Festival
Tickets on sale 9am Thursday 12th September through www.troubadourpresents.com
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE