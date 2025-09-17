Kula Shaker Announce New Album Wormslayer, Share Surreal New Single ‘Good Money' - Noise11.com

Kula Shaker have confirmed details of their new album Wormslayer, set for release on 30 January 2026. The record will be the band’s eighth studio effort and reunites the original line-up of Crispian Mills, Alonza Bevan, Paul Winterhart and Jay Darlington.

To launch the project, Kula Shaker have unveiled the single Good Money, a riot of ‘60s psychedelia, funk and soul that captures the band at their most playful. The track arrives with a surrealist video featuring “advanced primates, capitalist muppets, an evil ringmaster and the devil,” entirely AI-generated – though, as frontman Crispian Mills jokes, it was created by “two monkeys” fed the song and lyrics.

Speaking about the concept, Mills said, “Our last video used real props, stunts and battle scenes that people assumed were AI. This time, the whole thing is AI-driven, which is ironic really. Lyrically, Good Money is about a Faustian pact. But on a deeper level, it’s about how society treats people who are different – whether as freaks, angels, or a way to make cash. Is it a metaphor for the music business? Maybe. But I think it’s really just a metaphor for life.”

The forthcoming Wormslayer album continues the band’s genre-bending tradition. Previous teasers Charge of the Light Brigade and Broke as Folk showcased their kaleidoscopic energy, while new cuts promise everything from pastoral folk (Dust), gothic crooning (Little Darling), to mantra-metal on the epic title track.

Mills says, “We love those psychedelic albums that take you on a proper journey – songs, production, storytelling, twists and turns. Kula Shaker’s always been a living, breathing thing and we’re just along for the ride.”

Wormslayer will be released digitally, as a CD, and as a black gatefold vinyl edition. The band’s official store is offering an exclusive smokey purple vinyl and signed CD insert, while indie shops will stock a crystal-clear vinyl pressing.

Alongside the announcement, Kula Shaker are on the road in North America with a run of headline shows and selected dates supporting The Dandy Warhols, complete with an immersive light display.

Kula Shaker North American Tour 2025

(* indicates dates with The Dandy Warhols)

Sept 16 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

Sept 18 – Toronto, ON – Mod Club

Sept 19 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

Sept 21 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Sept 22 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sept 25* – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Ballroom

Sept 26* – Austin, TX (Levitation 2025) – Mohawk

Sept 27* – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

Sept 29* – Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge

Sept 30* – Tempe, AZ – Marquee

Oct 2* – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

Oct 3* – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

Oct 4* – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

Oct 6* – Los Angeles, CA – Bellwether

Oct 8* – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

Watch the Good Money video here.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)