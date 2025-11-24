Kyle & Jackie O Wrap Up The 2025 Ratings Year With Another Disaster - Noise11.com

ARN Media Limited shareholders have every reason to be worried after the final 2025 radio survey delivered yet another Kyle and Jackie O flop in Melbourne.

Here are the numbers investors watch: the ASX results. When Kyle and Jackie O launched in Melbourne on 29 April 2024, A1N (ARN Media) was trading at $0.90. Today it sits at $0.47. That is close to a 50 percent drop across the lifespan of the Kyle and Jackie O experiment.

It is Thanksgiving week in America. If this mess were happening over there, they could pass this turkey on to someone else. In Australia, there is no escape hatch. What has become the biggest failure in commercial radio since FM began arrived DOA and stayed that way. ARN’s spin team has worked hard to polish it, but listeners are not buying it.

Kyle and Jackie O close the year in Melbourne with their 6.0 share sliding to 5.5. For context, The Christian O’Connell Show on their sister station Gold104.3 more than doubled that result with an 11.2 share. Including AM, they are only a quarter of Ross & Russ on 3AW, who sit at 20.1.

Kyle and Jackie O finished clear last in the commercial FM breakfast ratings in Melbourne.

Todays commercial FM breakfast ratings figures:

GOLD104.3: 11.2

Fox: 8.7

Nova: 8.3

Smoothfm: 6.8

Triple M: 6.4

KIIS (Kyle & Jackie O): 5.5

Even so, Kyle and Jackie O are still expected to return to Melbourne breakfast in 2026.

Albert Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” A1N shareholders may find that quote uncomfortably familiar right now.

