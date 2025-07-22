Kyle & Jackie O Survey 4 Melbourne Radio Result Is A Stable Failure - Noise11.com

The survey 4 radio ratings have been announced with Kyle & Jackie O’s controversial KISSFM breakfast show staying steady … but a stable failure. The show continues to fail each survey at the same disastrous level which gives wiggle room for more spin to come today.

Four surveys into 2025 is painting the picture of what is to come for the rest of the year. Plot Kylie and Jackie O’s $200 million contact by performance and it is amazing any executive responsible for this shareholder mess is still standing (let alone earning their own millions). The Australian Radio Network (AXS: A1N) seems to reward executives for failure.

Kyle & Jackie O had an additional 6000 listeners in this survey 4. 422,000 up from 416,000. They are still down 28,000 on where they started with for Survey 1 2025 and still down 78,000 listeners on where they started with their first Melbourne survey 4 in 2024. They are also down at least 22,000 listeners on where KIIS-FM was with Jase & Lauren’s lowest survey out of the first three of 2024 before they were made redundant and moved to NOVA where they have excelled.

Jase & Lauren, now on NOVA, rated number 2 breakfast overall (behind 3AW) and number one FM with a 10.8 share compared to a Kyle & Jackie O 5.6 share (with puts K&JO eighth overall and a clear last for the commercial FM stations.

But in cumulative audience (the actually number of listeners) Jase & Lauren on NOVA was a clear number one increasing their share by 23,000 listeners and delivering Melbourne’s most listened to breakfast show with 764,000 listeners.

On cumulative audience, 3AW breakfast show with Ross Stevenson is at fifth place. 3AW breakfast lost 47,000 listeners with 490,000 listeners tuning in during Survey 4. 3AW is ‘Time Spent Listening’ rich. With around one third of its listeners over the age of 65, a 3AW listener has a lot more available time to stay tuned.

Kyle & Jackie O and that $200 million contract is a noose around the neck of ASX: A1N (Australian Radio Network) shareholders. Last week A1N had its lowest shareprice ever. Last Thursday and Friday it closed at rock bottom lows of $AUD0.45. One year ago it was at $AUD.068 and peaked for the year late last year at $AUD0.75. In March 2024 (as Kyle & Jackie O was entering the Melbourne market) it was at $AUD0.88. This time three years ago A1N was at $AUD1.50.

Shareholders should be screaming at the executives responsible for this. Two-thirds of the A1N value has evaporated under the current management. A1N has lost approximately $AUD200 million in market share in the last three years and (coincidentally) Kyle & Jackie O have a $200 million contact. Ouch! Someone fucked up. This time the Kyle & Jackie O disaster is on the execs. No amount of spin today will cover up this disaster … but watch, they will still try.

Melbourne Breakfast Radio Survey 4, 2025

3AW 16.6 (18.1)

Nova 100 10.8 (10.2) Jase & Lauren

Gold104.3 10.1 (9.7)

101.9 Fox FM 8.9 (8.9)

Smooth 91.5 8.1 (8.4)

Triple M 7.4 (5.9)

ABC Mel 6.8 (7.6)

KIIS101.1 FM 5.6 (5.1) Kylie & Jackie O

SEN 1116am 4.4 (4.1)

3JJJ 3.1 (3.3)

ABC Newsradio 2.5 (1.9)

3RN 2.3 (2.1)

ABC Classic 2.0 (1.4)

Magic 1.1 (0.7)

3MP 0.9 (1.2)

Kyle & Jackie O Melbourne Cumulative Audience over time:

2025

Survey 4 – 422,000

Survey 3 – 416,000

Survey 2 – 446,000

Survey 1 – 450,000

2024

Survey 8 – 404,000

Survey 7 – 428,000

Survey 6 – 420,000

Survey 5 – 491,000

Survey 4 – 502,000 (first survey)

Non-Kyle and Jackie O

Survey 3 – 454,000

Survey 2 – 462,000

Survey 1 – 477,000

