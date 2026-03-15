Lainey Wilson Releases New Song Can't Sit Still As Documentary And Major Tour Roll Out - Noise11.com

Lainey Wilson launches new single Can’t Sit Still while preparing for the premiere of her Netflix documentary Lainey Wilson Keepin’ Country Cool and continuing a busy international touring schedule.

by Paul Cashmere

Lainey Wilson has unveiled her new single Can’t Sit Still, a high-energy track that captures the pace of life for one of modern country music’s most visible stars.

Released through BBR Music Group and BMG Nashville, Can’t Sit Still arrives at a time when Wilson’s schedule reflects the restless spirit captured in the song itself. Written by Lainey Wilson with Trannie Anderson, Aslan Freeman and Dallas Wilson, the track presents a snapshot of an artist in constant motion, balancing touring, recording and a rapidly expanding career that now reaches beyond music.

The release coincides with a series of significant moments for Wilson. Her feature film acting debut appears this week in the Universal Pictures adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel Reminders Of Him, while a new documentary, Lainey Wilson Keepin’ Country Cool, will premiere at the South By Southwest festival before arriving on Netflix on April 22.

The documentary explores Wilson’s rise from rural Louisiana to one of country music’s most awarded artists, tracing the determination that shaped her career. Born Lainey Denay Wilson in Baskin, Louisiana, a town of about 170 residents, Wilson grew up surrounded by classic country records played at home by her family. Music from Buck Owens and Glen Campbell filled the house, shaping her understanding of storytelling through song.

Her path to Nashville began early. After attending a performance at the Grand Ole Opry at the age of nine, Wilson decided that country music would define her future. By her early teens she was writing songs and performing locally. One of her earliest stage experiences came through an unusual gig, portraying Hannah Montana at birthday parties, fairs and regional events across Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Wilson moved to Nashville in 2011 after finishing high school, beginning what would become a long apprenticeship in the city’s songwriting and live music scene. In those early years she lived in a camper trailer parked outside a recording studio, an arrangement that allowed her to stay close to the music while she built her reputation performing small shows and developing her craft as a songwriter.

Independent albums Lainey Wilson in 2014 and Tougher in 2016 established a foundation for her career before she signed a publishing deal and eventually secured a major label recording contract with BBR Music Group. Her breakthrough arrived in 2020 with the single Things A Man Oughta Know, a song that reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and introduced Wilson to a global audience.

From that moment her momentum accelerated. Albums including Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, Bell Bottom Country and Whirlwind have helped cement her reputation as a leading voice in contemporary country music. Wilson’s songwriting has produced a series of chart-topping singles including Heart Like A Truck, Watermelon Moonshine, Wildflowers And Wild Horses and 4x4xU, alongside award-winning collaborations such as Never Say Never with Cole Swindell and Save Me with Jelly Roll.

Her influence has been recognised with a remarkable run of industry honours. Wilson has collected multiple Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards, including the CMA’s top honour, Entertainer Of The Year. In 2025 she again claimed the award, reinforcing her position among country music’s most significant contemporary artists.

Wilson’s presence has also expanded into television and film. She appeared as the character Abby in the Paramount Network series Yellowstone, where several of her songs were featured in the soundtrack. The new film Reminders Of Him marks her first appearance in a major cinema release.

The coming months will keep Wilson on the road. Having recently wrapped the final leg of the Whirlwind World Tour, she continues touring across North America through the middle of the year. Her schedule includes headline appearances at major festivals such as Stagecoach and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, as well as stadium shows alongside Chris Stapleton.

The run of live performances reinforces Wilson’s reputation as one of country music’s most dynamic stage performers, a reputation built through years of relentless touring long before the awards and chart success arrived.

For Wilson, Can’t Sit Still reflects a career that has rarely slowed down. With a film debut, a documentary release and a packed touring calendar all unfolding simultaneously, the title captures the reality of her current moment.

Lainey Wilson Confirmed Tour Dates

March 19, Houston, TX, Rodeo Houston

March 20, Thackerville, OK, WinStar World Casino & Resort

March 21, Thackerville, OK, WinStar World Casino & Resort

April 10, Florence, AZ, Country Thunder Arizona

April 11, Laughlin, NV, Laughlin Event Center

April 25, Indio, CA, Stagecoach 2026

May 1, New Orleans, LA, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 23, Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

June 13, Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium

June 20, Charlotte, NC, Bank Of America Stadium

June 28, Calgary, AB, Country Thunder Alberta

July 10, Chicago, IL, Windy City Smokeout

July 12, Craven, SK, Country Thunder Saskatchewan

August 1, Cincinnati, OH, Paycor Stadium

August 6, Detroit Lakes, MN, WE Fest

August 7, Oshkosh, WI, Xroads41

August 8, Detroit, MI, Ford Field

August 9, Canton, OH, Concert For Legends

August 12, Sturgis, SD, The Sturgis Buffalo Chip

August 15, Springfield, IL, Illinois State Fair

August 16, Des Moines, IA, Iowa State Fair

August 21, Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

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