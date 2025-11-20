Lainey Wilson Leads Winners At The 59th CMA Awards - Noise11.com

Nashville delivered another milestone in Country Music history as The 59th Annual CMA Awards took over the Bridgestone Arena with a night built on legacy, drive and standout achievement. Country star Lainey Wilson guided the broadcast with a confident presence shaped by years of hard touring and a growing catalogue of acclaimed work. The broadcast reflected a genre still expanding its reach while honouring the players who shaped its past.

Wilson’s rise has been rapid. Her early years in Louisiana included long stretches of small shows and self-financed recordings. Her mainstream breakthrough arrived with Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ which cemented her storytelling voice. This year she claimed the biggest prize, Entertainer Of The Year, confirming her growing influence across the format. Her win sits alongside her achievements as a songwriter and performer, building on the momentum established with Bell Bottom Country and now Whirlwind.

Zach Top earned New Artist Of The Year. His traditional leaning sound recalls earlier Country stylings shaped by acts like Randy Travis. Riley Green and Ella Langley also emerged as major winners, each collecting three awards. Their collaboration You Look Like You Love Me has expanded their audience reach.

The night opened with Wilson leading a medley honouring Country artists across several eras. She also saluted Chris Stapleton, Brooks & Dunn, Gretchen Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Lady A and Shaboozey. Special duets with Little Big Town and Keith Urban added further weight to her role as centrepiece of the event.

High-impact performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Stephen Wilson Jr, Langley, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Stapleton, Top and Tucker Wetmore set the tone for a broadcast built on stylistic range. Collaborative sets featured BigXthaPlug with Combs, Lambert with Stapleton and Shaboozey alongside Stephen Wilson Jr.

Kenny Chesney delivered a host tribute with American Kids and When The Sun Goes Down. Chesney joins the Country Music Hall Of Fame in 2025, alongside producer Tony Brown and the late June Carter Cash. Chesney’s catalogue helped define stadium Country, placing him among the most consistent live draws in modern music.

A key moment came with the tribute to Vince Gill. Gill has shaped modern Country songwriting for over four decades. He has won multiple Grammys and hosted the CMA Awards for 12 years. Patty Loveless and Brandi Carlile delivered a stirring dedication before George Strait stepped out to present Gill with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

More than 7,000 voting members of the Country Music Association determine each award. The Association includes writers, musicians, producers, touring staff and execs, creating a broad base of professional input. Deloitte handles all vote tabulation, preserving one of the longest running awards processes in American television history. The CMA Awards have aired each year since 1967, with ABC broadcasting the show and Hulu streaming it next day.

CMA Awards 2024 Winners

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists, Producer and Mix Engineer

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Producer: Will Bundy

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer and Mix Engineers

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“you look like you love you”

Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Red Clay Strays

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producers

“Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Directors

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Top

