Laneway Festival 2026 Line-Up Drops with Chappell Roan, Wolf Alice, PinkPantheress + More - Noise11.com

Here we go again. Laneway Festival 2026 has landed, and it’s bigger than ever. The much-loved summer festival is turning 21 this year, and to celebrate, Laneway has stacked the lineup with debut tours, long-awaited returns, and a heap of exclusives you’ll only see at Laneway.

After years on the wish list, Chappell Roan is finally making her Laneway debut. The Midwestern-born pop powerhouse is bringing her gothic fairytale world down under for the first time, with a huge 90-minute set.

This marks her first-ever national tour of Australia – and it’s shaping up to be the live music moment of the summer.

Also locked in is Mercury Prize-winners Wolf Alice, who return for an exclusive Laneway set. They’ll be joined by internet-pop icon PinkPantheress, indie chaos queens Wet Leg, and alt-pop favourite Role Model – all only playing Laneway.

Swedish rap cult heroes Yung Lean & Bladee are teaming up for a rare joint set, bringing their Sad Boys/Drain Gang universe to Australia for the very first time.

Other highlights include singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus, indie legend Alex G, Kiwi superstar BENEE, folk-psych favourites Mt. Joy, bedroom-pop hitmaker Cavetown, and NYC’s unapologetic club-starter The Dare.

Laneway’s future-facing rep is alive and well too, with rising names Malcolm Todd, Oklou, Jensen McRae, Geese, Wisp, and Gigi Perez joining the bill. Flying the Aussie flag are Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Blusher, Shady Nasty, Armlock, The Belair Lip Bombs, and Djanaba.

This year, Laneway has levelled up: 35% more artists, a brand-new East Coast stage, and a third of the lineup making their Australian debut.

The Laneway Festival 2026 pre-sale kicks off Tuesday 23 September with staggered release times across each city. General on-sale starts Wednesday 24 September at 10am AEST.

Full ticket details at lanewayfestival.com.

Laneway 2026

