Alex G To Return To Australia In 2026 With Shows At The Sydney Opera House And Palais Theatre - Noise11.com

Acclaimed American singer-songwriter Alex G will make his long-awaited return to Australia in February 2026 for two exclusive headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne. The Philadelphia-born artist will perform at the Sydney Opera House on 9 February and Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on 11 February, coinciding with his appearances at the Laneway Festival.

These performances will follow the release of Alex G’s critically acclaimed tenth studio album ‘Headlights’, his debut on RCA Records.

Born Alexander Giannascoli in Pennsylvania in 1993, Alex G began his career uploading lo-fi recordings to Bandcamp as a teenager. His early DIY albums – including Rules and Trick – quickly attracted a cult following and critical acclaim for their raw emotion and bedroom-crafted intimacy. By 2014, his growing reputation led to the release of DSU on Orchid Tapes, which many critics hailed as one of the most impressive indie debuts of the decade.

That success brought him to the attention of Domino Records, where he released a string of genre-bending albums Beach Music (2015), Rocket (2017), House of Sugar (2019) and God Save the Animals (2022). Each release expanded his musical reach, blurring lines between folk, rock and experimental pop while retaining the homespun spirit that made his earliest work so compelling.

His reputation as a “musician’s musician” was cemented when he collaborated with Frank Ocean on Blonde and Endless, contributing guitar and arrangements. He later joined Ocean’s live band and also worked with Halsey, contributing to several tracks on The Great Impersonator.

Alongside his albums, Alex G has composed scores for filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun, including We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (2022) and I Saw the TV Glow (2024), which premiered through A24. His soundtrack work has showcased his ability to move seamlessly between intimate songwriting and cinematic soundscapes.

Alex G’s latest release, Headlights, represents the next step in his creative evolution. Released in July 2025, the album has been praised for its surreal storytelling and emotional depth. Featuring singles Afterlife, June Guitar and Oranges, Headlights has been lauded by critics around the world. Rolling Stone described it as “brilliant folk-rock”, while The Guardian awarded it five stars, writing that “Alex G may have found a middle ground, but he’s nowhere near the middle of the road.”

Despite his growing profile, Giannascoli has remained fiercely independent in spirit. His music continues to defy easy categorisation, shifting effortlessly from distorted indie rock to tender acoustic ballads and experimental electronics. Pitchfork summed up his appeal by calling him “an artist who’s basically a genre unto himself”.

Joining Alex G on his Australian dates will be Esha Tewari, one of the most promising new voices in Australian pop. Tewari has quickly earned a reputation for her powerful live performances and emotionally charged songwriting. Her ability to connect with audiences has seen her sell out venues across Australia and North America, sharing stages with major international acts along the way.

Alex G’s last Australian visit in 2023 was met with critical praise and sold-out venues. The 2026 shows at the Sydney Opera House and Palais Theatre promise an even more ambitious production, offering fans the chance to see one of the most original and consistently surprising artists of the past decade performing in two of Australia’s most iconic settings.

Tickets for Alex G’s Australian headline shows go on sale Friday 10 October at 12.00pm, with presale from Thursday 9 October at 10.00am via mg.live.

Alex G Australian Tour 2026

With special guest Esha Tewari

Monday 9 February 2026, Sydney, Sydney Opera House – Licensed All Ages

Wednesday 11 February 2026, Melbourne, Palais Theatre – Licensed All Ages

Alex G also appearing at St Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2026.

