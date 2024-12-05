Leo Sayer Premieres ‘Wonderworld’ Video - Noise11.com

Leo Sayer has a new music video for the song ‘Wonderworld’ from his new album ‘1992’.

‘1992’ data mines Leo songs from 30 years ago that were written but not released at the time.

Leo explains, “Between 1992-94, I didn’t have a record deal and had just signed a ‘new songs’ publishing deal.

“I’d built a studio in London, determined that a prolific phase in my career was not going to be wasted. I wrote around 30 songs solo, which I started to produce and record by myself, ably assisted by musicians who were playing live with me at the time. I was on a roll and just couldn’t stop making music, recording all this at two of my then home studios, as well as mixing and overdubbing at Mayfair Studios, London, and Touchdown Studios in Munich.

“Once it was all finished, and inspired by the ideas that just kept flowing, no one seemed to ‘get’ what I was doing. But I knew I had something good, and this just spurred me on even more.

“The songs on ‘1992’ are all from that same period, and are here exactly as recorded at the time, no additional work having been done on them since. That is, except that the work my trusty mix engineer, John Hudson, has been doing in matching up and mastering the tracks, and we are both proud of the results.

“I’ve always been proud of these songs, and it’s been tough keeping a secret for 30 years!”

Watch the Noise11 Leo Sayer interview going track by track through ‘1992’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

