Les Misérables Is A Stunning Concert Experience for Melbourne - Noise11.com

The Les Misérables Arena World Tour started its trek around the world on 19 September 2024. This tour is going to everywhere with Europe before Australia and China and Japan afterwards. That’s a totally touring time of 14 months before extra dates are announced.

The cast including a stunning international line-up. Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean and Michael Ball as Javert have previously worked together in the English National Opera performance of Kismet. Boe has been a veteran of the Jean Valjean character since the 2010 UK production at O2 Arena. Ball goes back to a 1985 West End production when he played Marius. He played Thénardier in 2018, the role now played by Matt Lucas of Little Britian fame.

Lucas is brilliant as Thénardier alongside Marina Prior as Madame Thénardier, who together play the light-hearted roles in quite a dark story. Marina was also in the first Australian production of 1987 playing Cosette.

This production gives a spotlight to Filipino singer Rachelle Ann Go who solo’s the shows signature song ‘I Dreamed A Dream’. Rachel has also spent 10 plus years in various Les Misérables productions. Matt and Marina perform the earworm ‘Master of the House’, a song so catchy it even once had its own Seinfeld plot.

Les Misérables, based on Victor Hugo’s novel, is a powerful musical that explores themes of justice, love, and redemption. Set in early 19th-century France, it tells the story of Jean Valjean, a former convict who strives to live a virtuous life but is relentlessly pursued by Inspector Javert. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of political turmoil and includes a poignant cast of characters: Fantine, a destitute mother; Cosette, her daughter who Valjean raises; Marius, a revolutionary; Éponine, who harbors unrequited love for Marius; and the scheming Thénardiers. The musical’s hauntingly beautiful score and compelling storytelling have made it a timeless classic, resonating deeply with audiences around the world.

Without a doubt ‘Les Misérables’ is one of the world’s great musicals. In a theatre environment the cast have the benefit of multiple sets to explain the moment but in the concert environment it is all on the cast to tell the tale. This cast, with the 26-piece orchestra conducted by Adrian Kirk, allow the drama to unfold with minimal changing visuals. That said, the visuals we do have are spectacular and there are video scenes to move the story along.

A concert with just Alfie Boe and Michael Ball singing would be worth the admission price alone but add the cast, the colour and the costumes to this musical masterpiece and you have a must-see event.

The cast:

Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean

Michael Ball as Javert

Matt Lucas as Thénardier

Marina Prior as Madame Thénardier

Rachelle Ann Go as Fantine

Jac Yarrow as Marius

Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette

James D. Gish as Enjolras

Shan Ako as Éponine

Little Cosette will be performed tonight by: Scarlett Sheludko

Gavroche will be performed tonight by: Christopher Joseph

Australian Tour Dates

Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena 14 May – 25 May 2025

Brisbane – Entertainment Centre 28 May – 1 June 2025

TICKETS ON SALE NOW LESMISARENATOUR.COM.AU

