LongHaul Festival Brings Kane Brown And Kacey Musgraves To Australia For Exclusive 2027 Shows - Noise11 Music News

Kane Brown and Kacey Musgraves will headline the inaugural LongHaul Festival in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in January 2027, with the three date event marking the only Australian performances by both international country stars.

by Paul Cashmere

Australia’s country music touring calendar will expand in January 2027 with the launch of the inaugural LongHaul Festival, a new three city event headlined by Kane Brown and Kacey Musgraves. The festival will visit Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane across one weekend, with organisers confirming the appearances by both artists will be their only Australian performances during the tour.

The announcement introduces a new national festival at a time when country music continues to strengthen its position in Australia’s live entertainment market. Alongside Brown and Musgraves, the debut LongHaul Festival features a mix of established international performers, emerging overseas artists and Australian acts, reflecting the broadening appeal of contemporary country, Americana and roots music to local audiences.

Brown enters the festival as one of country music’s biggest commercial success stories. Across his career he has accumulated 13 No. 1 singles on US country radio, achieved multi platinum sales and earned two Diamond certified singles. His career milestones extend beyond country music, including becoming the first Black artist to headline and sell out Boston’s Fenway Park and the first artist to simultaneously lead Billboard’s five principal country charts. He has also received five American Music Awards and was named among the TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people.

Musgraves brings equally significant credentials to the Australian event. The eight time Grammy Award winner has become one of modern country’s most acclaimed singer-songwriters through a catalogue that has blended traditional country influences with contemporary songwriting. Her sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and delivered the strongest opening sales week of her career. The record continues her exploration of classic country alongside Texas dancehall, Norteño and Zydeco influences.

The supporting international lineup includes Charles Wesley Godwin, whose profile has continued to grow following his collaboration with Luke Combs on Better That Way. Grammy nominated Americana artist Margo Price will also appear, alongside emerging performer Maddox Batson.

Canadian group James Barker Band and singer Ava Hall complete the international contingent.

Australian artists Beau Shearer, Denvah, Nathan Lamont, Taylor Moss and Tyla Rodrigues have also been confirmed for the inaugural event.

Festival organisers said every international act on the bill will perform exclusively at LongHaul Festival, making the event the only opportunity for Australian audiences to see those artists during this visit.

Tim McGregor, Global Head of Touring at TEG Live, said the project had been in development for several years.

“We have been working very hard on this festival concept for a number of years and so it is incredibly exciting to finally launch the inaugural LongHaul Festival with an awesome lineup of international and domestic artists, headlined by superstars Kane Brown and Kacey Musgraves,” McGregor said.

“LongHaul Touring is just getting started with this flagship festival and there is a lot more in the pipeline to share with you all very soon. In the meantime we look forward to welcoming fans to LongHaul Festival next January for what will be a great summer’s day out in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.”

The announcement reflects the continuing expansion of Australia’s country music sector. Large scale country events have attracted growing audiences in recent years, while international artists increasingly include Australia in global touring schedules. The combination of major headline artists with developing international performers and local acts follows a festival model that has become increasingly common across the live music industry, providing audiences with opportunities to discover emerging talent alongside established names.

Ticket sales will begin with an Afterpay presale from 12pm local time on Friday 24 July until 12pm local time on Monday 27 July. Additional presales commence at 1pm local time on Monday 27 July before general public tickets become available from 2pm local time on Friday 31 July through Ticketek.

LongHaul Touring has indicated the January event is intended to become an annual fixture, with further announcements expected as the company develops the new festival brand.

Tour Dates

Friday 22 January 2027, Melbourne, Melbourne Showgrounds

Saturday 23 January 2027, Sydney, Sydney Showground

Sunday 24 January 2027, Brisbane, Brisbane RNA Showgrounds

Ticket Details

Afterpay Presale: Friday 24 July, 12pm local time to Monday 27 July, 12pm local time

All Other Presales: Monday 27 July, 1pm local time to Friday 31 July, 1pm local time

General Public On Sale: Friday 31 July, 2pm local time via Ticketek

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