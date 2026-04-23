Mark Holden Live At The George Ballroom Set For 2026 Release On Dream Dealers Via MGM - Noise11 Music News

Mark Holden will release Live At The George Ballroom through Dream Dealers and MGM on April 24, 2026, with Mark Holden presenting a historic 2005 performance captured before his vocal surgery era

by Paul Cashmere

Mark Holden will release Live At The George Ballroom on April 24, 2026, the second title in a five-album agreement between his Dream Dealers label and MGM. The set documents a full-band live recording made in 2005 at St Kilda’s George Ballroom, filmed, recorded and completed in a single day with an all-Australian ensemble. The album will be available across streaming platforms for the first time, alongside a full YouTube rollout of the original performance footage.

The release captures Mark Holden performing ten songs including new interpretations of his own catalogue and select covers, all recorded before his 2010 thyroid cancer surgery that impacted his vocal cords.

The significance of Live At The George Ballroom sits in both its timing and preservation. Recorded five years before Holden’s surgery around his vocal cords, the project presents what is effectively the last professionally captured document of his pre-surgery voice. For a performer whose career spans pop stardom, hit songwriting, television judging and legal practice, the recording offers a rare archival window into an earlier vocal era.

The album also reinforces Holden’s long-standing role as a songwriter whose work has travelled well beyond his own recording career, including international cuts for major artists and co-writes that shaped Australian pop in the 1990s and 2000s.

The 2005 George Ballroom session was conceived and produced by Dr Drew Thompson and executed with a tightly coordinated production team. Audio engineering was overseen by Ernie Rose, while filming was directed by Matthew Romanis from the Australian Idol live audition crew. The late Pierre Baroni handled visual direction.

Musical direction was led by Jeff Burstin, who also played guitar. Holden assembled a band of established Australian musicians, with a workflow designed for efficiency: songs were introduced, rehearsed once, then recorded immediately.

The ensemble included drummer Gary Young, double bassist Steve Hadley, keyboardist Bruce Haymes, accordion and mandolin player George Butrumlis, and cellist Helen Mountfort. Vocal support came from Steve Wade, Joe Creighton and Gary Pinto, with additional appearances by Joel Turner and Mike Rudd. Turner’s appearance includes a beatbox segment that transitions into a harmonica exchange with Rudd on one track.

A particularly notable moment features Mike Rudd and Bill Putt of Spectrum joining Holden, alongside guest appearances from Ross Ryan. Another highlight brings together the Holden family unit, including Mick Holden, Dallas Holden, Mark Holden and Roger Treble, performing two Tex Morton compositions.

Holden has described the session as a rare convergence of preparation and execution, noting the band’s ability to absorb arrangements quickly and deliver complete takes with minimal repetition. The recording approach prioritised live continuity over post-production layering, reinforcing the album’s documentary character.

Mark Holden’s career spans more than five decades, beginning with his emergence in the mid-1970s as a pop performer on Australian television. He became widely known through Countdown, recording hits such as Never Gonna Fall In Love Again, I Wanna Make You My Lady and Last Romance, before transitioning into acting roles including The Young Doctors.

His songwriting career expanded internationally in the 1980s and 1990s, including co-writing work for The Temptations and a catalogue that has been recorded by artists such as Belinda Carlisle, Fleetwood Mac and Donny Osmond. A major commercial milestone came through his co-writing of Vanessa Amorosi’s Shine, which became one of Australia’s most performed songs of its era.

Holden later became a household television figure as an original judge on Australian Idol from 2003 to 2007, where his use of the term “touchdown” became embedded in the show’s early culture. He also co-produced the Australian Idol cast recording and worked across artist development projects through MarJac Productions and Dream Dealers.

The George Ballroom recording sits within this broader timeline as a mid-career snapshot, bridging his recording legacy with his later transitions into law, broadcasting and live performance retrospectives.

The release of archival live recordings has become increasingly common across catalogue artists, driven by both streaming economics and renewed audience interest in legacy material. In Holden’s case, Live At The George Ballroom also reflects a broader industry pattern where pre-digital live performances are being reintroduced with restored audio and video for contemporary platforms.

While the project is positioned as a preservation of performance history, it also underscores the commercial realities of catalogue exploitation, where labels and artist-owned imprints are increasingly focused on monetising unreleased or limited-distribution recordings.

There is also the added sensitivity of vocal change following Holden’s later medical procedures, which frames the album less as a conventional live release and more as a historical document of a specific vocal period.

Live At The George Ballroom marks the continuation of Dream Dealers’ five-album MGM partnership, with four further releases scheduled through 2026. Alongside its streaming debut and full video rollout, the project repositions a 2005 performance for a new audience while consolidating a significant but often fragmented period of Holden’s catalogue history.

Tracklisting

Never Fall In Love Again

All In The Game

Honey-Dos

Don’t Give Up On Me

Starting Over Again

Shine

Lady Soul

Short Term Memory Loss Blues

Dreams Of Silver And Memories Of Gold

Just Plain Folks

End Of The Line

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