Mark James Drops Emotional New Single I Don't Know From Top 10 Love Triangle Album - Noise11.com

Australian DJ and producer Mark James has released I Don’t Know, the fourth single from his debut album Love Triangle, arriving 14 November 2025 via Two Tribes Records. The track builds on the album’s Beatport Top 10 success and comes bundled with an expansive remix pack featuring Mark Maxwell, Pipi Le Oui and a deep tech rework from James himself.

Watch the Noise11 Mark James interview:

While Love Triangle is celebrated for its club energy, James says the record leans heavily into personal storytelling and the emotional weight of life on and off the road. Speaking to Noise11, James described the album as being built around “relationships, observations and relaxations,” themes drawn from personal experiences and years of touring and evolving through the global electronic scene.

“I wrote about 30 tracks for this record,” James said. “It got to a point where I had to stop writing and actually record it. I took everything to a friend’s studio in South Africa and said, ‘Right, I’ve got one month to mix this down. Better do it.’ Getting out of Australia helped me get into gear and finish it.”

Although James has always celebrated the dancefloor, I Don’t Know carries a deeper emotional origin. Sitting as the second track on the album, it emerged from a personally difficult moment.

“I was going through a bit of a breakup with a partner,” James shared. “It was a life situation song. Every track on the album has a little bit of me in it, and that one definitely does.”

Even with the emotional backdrop, James sees no conflict between vulnerable songwriting and club euphoria.

“It all goes hand in hand,” he said. “Whether it’s a dance song or a ballad, it’s emotional anyway. We take the original versions, which are often more modern soul and piano led, then remix them for the dancefloor – chop up the vocals, restructure the rhythms, make it club-friendly. They become completely different versions once they hit the dancefloor.”

The new single arrives with a heavyweight remix line-up:

– Mark Maxwell delivers a fierce tribal-tech rework, also offered in a radio edit.

– Pipi Le Oui lifts the track into sun-soaked house territory perfect for rooftop sessions and pool bars.

– James turns in MJ’s Tech Rework, a darker late-night club cut.

The package also includes the amapiano album version, underscoring James’ global production touch.

James points to UK act Jungle as a major inspiration on the project, citing their “slow groove, modern soul” as a sonic compass.

James’ name has long carried weight in Australia’s electronic history – from his role in shaping Melbourne’s club culture to co-founding the influential Two Tribes Festival. Love Triangle signals a new phase, this time as the featured artist rather than the architect behind others.

He credits Melbourne’s eclectic culture for shaping his sound. “I’ve been a Melbourneite all my life,” he said. “It’s eclectic, fast-moving, open-minded. The album’s written for a bit of an older demographic – people who’ve grown up in clubs and now maybe their kids are going to clubs too.”

I Don’t Know is out now. Love Triangle is streaming everywhere through Two Tribes Records.

