Martin Foley Appointed to Board of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com

 Martin Foley Appointed to Board of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Martin Foley Appointed to Board of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on May 17, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Former Victorian State MP Martin Foley has been named as a Director of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Martin was a rare find in Government for the music industry. He understood that the music business was a compilation of small businesses making a massive contribution to the economy and approached it accordingly.

Martin is now a board member of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. “After serving in government I am now focused on working with organisations to make a positive difference in health, social care and the creative sectors. I’m looking forward to working on the MSO Board and contributing to the ongoing success of the MSO,” Martin said in a statement.

The MSO has also appointed Mary Waldon and Edgar Myer to the board. Mary was a Director of Opera Australia (2013-2016) and the Melbourne Recital Centre (2005-2016). Edgar Myer has also served on the board of a number of social impact initiatives, including as chairman of the Conference of Australian and Indonesian Youth, and is currently a member of the Kenneth Myer Innovation Fellowships Committee.

